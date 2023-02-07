According to its vision, The Finnish Immigration Service will provide customer-focused and people-centred services that contribute to a well-functioning society and enhance Finland's competitiveness. The Finnish Immigration Service will be running Europe's most efficient permit services. The reception of people seeking protection will be systematic and efficient.

The Finnish Immigration Service has published its new organisational strategy for 2023–2027. The values of the Finnish Immigration Service are reliability, openness and courage.

Taking a goal-oriented and comprehensive approach, the Finnish Immigration Service will improve the customer journeys in immigration together with other relevant organisations.

The objectives of the Finnish Immigration Service for 2023–2027 are:

Our work is of good quality, our processes are smooth and efficient and the way we work is predictable. The customer experience with us is excellent. We seek to continuously update and improve the way we work. We are active in networks and seek to achieve solutions. We are an attractive workplace where the well-being of employees is seen to.

"Society and customers place great expectations on us. I believe that this strategy will help us meet those expectations. The customer experience and the efficiency of the permit services are at the core of our activities and must be extended to all of our processes," says Director General Ilkka Haahtela.

Learn more about the strategy of the Finnish Immigration Service: Summary of organisational strategy

Stakeholders involved in preparing the strategy and developing the Finnish Immigration Service

Various stakeholders and networks have been involved in the development of the Finnish Immigration Service's strategy as a service authority. The Finnish Immigration Service has been in discussions with actors such as the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the Finland Chamber of Commerce, the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), STTK, Akava as well as cities, organisations and various businesses.

"We invite our stakeholders to support and advise us in the implementation of the strategy. We have various groups focused on specific themes starting their work in the spring. It is important to us to be open, engage in dialogue and develop our services in cooperation with our customers, stakeholders and other partners," says Deputy Director General Elina Immonen.

The employees of the Finnish Immigration Service have also participated in the planning of the strategy, some of them through workshops.

What does the new strategy mean in practice?

The strategy affects all the activities of the Finnish Immigration Service. In the performance reviews taking place in the spring, particular attention will be paid to discussing the impact of the new strategy on the work of each employee.

"Our priority is to apply our direction and values to each and every activity, from the location of our offices and the helpfulness of our lobby services to connecting with our customers and the content of our guidelines and decisions," says Haahtela.

HT

Source: Finnish Immigration Service