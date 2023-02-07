After the great success of the 2021 edition, the Swan European Regatta will be hosted once again by the beautiful city of Turku from July 19th to 23rd.

The biennial Swan European Regatta comes to Turku once again. The sailing competition will take place on 19–23 July in the Airisto sea area, and the Forum Marinum Maritime Centre will provide the setting for the ashore programme.

This event is one of the most eagerly awaited appointments in Northern European Swan Owners' calendar.

Organized by the City of Turku, Turku Yacht Club, Forum Marinum Maritime Centre and Sunborn Events, jointly with Nautor Swan and its sports division, ClubSwan Racing, the event will take place from July 19th to 23rd, with a very exciting sailing and social programme.

The regatta is expected to attract a fleet of more than 50 yachts and a large crowd enjoying the show, with the event weekend offering plenty of exciting activities to the visitors in the Forum Marinum area.

This will represent one of the featured events of the ClubSwan Racing calendar, and for sure it will be the highlight within the Swan Baltic Series, one of five series that ClubSwan Racing delivers to Swan owners and crew all around the world.

"I'm glad that Turku can once again host this wonderful maritime event. As the name 'Swan' stems from Suomen Joutsen ('Finnish Swan'), it's wonderful that Nautor Swan has found a home port for their competition in Turku of all places," says Minna Arve, Mayor of Turku.

The Opening ceremony on July 19th, will unfurl four days dedicated to the love for sailing in the beautiful Baltic archipelago and to fun ashore, with the Owners' dinner on July 21st, the Prize Giving on 22nd and the wonderful and enchanting Parade of Swans on the final day, as a perfect treat for sailors and spectators alike.

"This is the fifth time here and it is an amazing experience for us. Our home in the Baltic is Jakobstad but we feel really at home in Turku and it's electrifying to see all these sails unfold in the beautiful setting of the Finnish coast. As the Finnish say: It's sailing in a forest!" says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. "In these four days, there is the opportunity to come and see Swan yachts representing our entire history and live the true Spirit of Swan".

HT

Source: Nautor Swan