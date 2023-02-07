The recent progress in the research and development of 6G at the national and European levels was discussed in the event. Finland is a leader in developing mobile technologies, including more efficient 6G networks.

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka opened, on 6 February 2023, the Elements of 6G Unleashed organised by Business Finland and 6G Finland.

In his opening speech, Minister Harakka emphasised the cooperation between democratic countries in developing and utilising technology.

- Our core values, individual freedom and fundamental rights, must be guaranteed in the regulation and standards of 6G technologies. Safety and climate protection must also be taken into account from the very beginning, says Minister Harakka.

He met with the European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, who delivered the closing remarks. Minister Harakka and Commissioner Breton discussed cyber security, the intercontinental data cable and the EU’s competitiveness.

- The EU’s cyber capabilities are emphasised in the current security situation. At the same time, the green and digital transitions go hand in hand; one doesn’t exist without the other. As to green production planning, it is worthwhile to invest where Europe has the competitive advantage. 6G enables climate industry. The Commissioner was also interested in the new Arctic data connection planned by Finland, says Minister Harakka.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications