Etla on Friday stated that although the increase would not suffice to stop population ageing given the low birth rate and rising life expectancy, it would contribute positively to the dependency ratio and the public economy.

NET MIGRATION to Finland should be increased by almost 300 per cent to around 44,000 to stabilise the number of working-age people in the country, declares a newly published report from Etla Economic Research.

Statistics Finland has estimated that annual net migration gains are presently around 15,000 people, with work-based immigration making up most of the immigration, Aki Kangasharju, the managing director at Etla, stated to STT on Friday. If immigration and emigration continued at the current rate, the working-age population would shrink by almost a fifth by 2050, warned Etla.

“The largest problems are related to financing the welfare society: the decline in employees will reduce revenues from tax and other contributions at the same as higher life expectancy increases care and nursing costs,” its report reads.

Etla viewed that the problem cannot be realistically tackled by elevating the birth rate.

“There is a lot of room for raising the employment rate in Finland, but it will inevitably fall short of satisfying the need for labour. Reversing the low trend for the birth rate with policy decisions is extremely difficult, and the solutions are deeply entwined with the private lives of individuals and families,” said Tarmo Valkonen, a research advisor at Etla.

“Society should rather adapt, and that is why sights should be set to increasing immigration.”

The Finnish government has set the target of doubling work-based immigration to 50,000 by 2030. The target could be raised further in the coalition formation talks taking place after the parliamentary elections held on 2 April.

The Finns Party believes Finland should focus rather on measures to better employ its existing labour force. The populist opposition party stated in its newly published immigration programme that the country should principally only allow work-based immigration from outside the EU if the immigrant is highly educated and takes up a position with high added value.

“If a person applies for a work permit in Finland, the permit should be conditional on his or her earnings equalling the median wage in Finland,” the programme reads.

Riikka Purra, the chairperson of the Finns Party, has recently faced heavy criticism from business leaders for her views on immigration – particularly her statement that “claims about work-based immigration are a bluff because Finland has not succeeded in receiving the kind of immigration that is economically advantageous but receives a lot of immigration that is economically disadvantageous”.

Etla acknowledged in its report that the economic impact of immigrants vary based on their education level because lowly educated immigrants are more likely to consume more public funds than generate tax revenue. Also lowly educated immigrants, however, support economic growth by ensuring the functioning of services and enabling the native population to take up positions that better match their qualifications.

“The effects of immigration on the public economy are clearly positive in our simulations,” said Kangasharju.

“The notable growth in wage costs will translate to lower employment pension contributions for the employment pension system and also other segments of the public economy will benefit from immigration through rising tax revenue,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT