In this round of applications, there is EUR 277 million in EU funding available for high capacity backbone networks and for 5G infrastructure for transport routes and local public services.

Finnish operators apply for a total of EUR 61.5 million in funding from the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for five communications projects. On 2 February 2023, the Ministerial Finance Committee endorsed the applications.

In the current call for applications, funding will be provided, in particular, for the strengthening of the core network connections and for the deployment of the quantum communications infrastructure.

Five projects apply for funding to improve connections

1. The Far North Fiber Europe 1 project seeks funding of EUR 56.8 million for seabed surveys and for the planning and construction of the submarine cable system in the Northwest Passage. The objective of the project coordinated by Cinia Ltd is to significantly improve the hull network connections between Europe, North America and the Far East.

2. A secure 5G infrastructure for next generation wireless, wearable AR/VR-based healthcare solutions – the project seeks EUR 1.55 million in funding for 5G solutions. In a joint project coordinated by Edzcom Oy, the University of Oulu, the Oulu University Hospital and private operators strive to promote the introduction of AR and VR technology in health care by constructing a safe 5G infrastructure.

3. Elisa Backbone applies for funding of EUR 2.99 million for a core network project aimed at expanding the optical fibre network in northeast Lapland. The project coordinated by Elisa Corporation aims to implement several interfaces for cross-border connections between Finland and Norway.

4. Baltic Ring applies for funding of EUR 50,000. The aim of the project coordinated by the Swedish Arelion Sweden AB is to use the existing optical fibres to establish a backbone network connection linking Sweden and Finland with a new route to the rest of Europe via the Baltic States. The application concerns the contribution of the Finnish subsidiary Telia Carrier Finland Ltd to the project.

5. Project2 seeks funding of EUR 148,150 for the construction of the backbone network connection between Turku and Stockholm. A project coordinated by the Swedish Global Connect AB would promote the access of households and businesses to high-speed connections through terrestrial and submarine cables. The application concerns the contribution of the Finnish subsidiary GlobalConnect Oy to the project.

What’s next?

The European Commission’s call for funding applications will end on 21 March 2023. However, for quantum information technology projects the deadline for applications will be on 13 April 2023. Since the applications require a national statement of support, the Ministerial Finance Committee must approve them before they can be submitted to the Commission.

According to an indicative timeline released by the Commission, decisions on the granting of funding will be made at the end of 2023. The Commission is expected to open the next call for applications for communications projects in spring or summer.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications