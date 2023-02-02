"In the runway renovation projects, our goal is to improve the smoothness and safety of air traffic, and to improve water protection and save electricity.

This year, airport company Finavia will invest more than EUR 15 million in the renovation of runways at Helsinki, Kuopio and Kuusamo Airports. Some of the money will be spent on water protection and energy efficiency. Sustainable development projects are also underway at several airports. In total, environmental investments will rise to nearly EUR 10 million.

Water protection is important because, by improving the control of stormwater flowing from runways, it is possible to protect the microbiota in the ditches and streams in the vicinity of airports," says Henri Hansson, an SVP of Finavia.

Finavia's infrastructure investments in 2023 will total more than EUR 15 million, of which approximately EUR 4 million will be allocated to environmental work. Runways will be renovated at Helsinki Airport, Kuopio Airport and Kuusamo Airport.

In addition to infrastructure investments, Finavia will also spend more than EUR 5 million on sustainable development projects at Helsinki Airport, Turku Airport and Pori Airport.

Helsinki Airport's runway renovation to affect landing directions in May–August

At Helsinki Airport, the northern end of runway 2 (15/33), the transverse runway, will be renovated. The work will start in May and be completed by the beginning of September.

The renovation will affect the landing directions at the airport, as it will not be possible to land on runway 2 during the renovation. In May–August, landings from the direction of Nurmijärvi will decrease and landings from the direction of Northeast Vantaa and Kerava will increase. Propeller aircraft will take off from runway 2 in the direction of Tikkurila as usual.

The parallel runways 1 and 3 will be available as usual, which means that the renovation will not affect passenger or air traffic.

In addition to improving the stormwater sewer system, Finavia will also renovate the electrical systems under the runway and the runway surface. The total investment this year will be EUR 8 million.

The renovation will continue during the summer of 2024, when the southern end of the runway will be renovated and the navigation and air navigation equipment will be replaced.

No effect on flights from Kuopio Airport's runway renovations

At Kuopio Airport, Finavia is renovating stormwater sewers and taxiways E and F, and continuing the renovation of the electricity network that began last year. Finavia will invest EUR 5 million in Kuopio Airport this year.

The work will start in May and be completed by the beginning of September. The airport will be open and operating flights will be possible the whole time. The renovation will not affect air traffic.

Kuopio Airport's runway renovations will be completed in autumn 2024.

Air traffic at Kuusamo Airport to be paused between 17 July and 15 August

At Kuusamo Airport, Finavia will renovate the runway lighting system and apron surface. Existing light fittings will be replaced with LED light fittings, which will reduce electricity consumption. The investment is worth EUR 2.5 million.

Due to the renovation of the runway and apron, there will be a four-week break in flights to and from Kuusamo Airport, as the runway cannot be used during the work. The break will start on 17 July and last until 15 August.

From 16 August 2023, Kuusamo Airport will be open as usual. The renovated infrastructure will serve the air traffic of the autumn and upcoming Christmas season even more smoothly.

EUR 5 million of sustainable development projects at Helsinki Airport, Turku Airport and Pori Airport

Finavia has several sustainability projects underway throughout Finland. These projects amount to about EUR 5 million. The main focus is promoting water protection at Helsinki Airport, Turku Airport and Pori Airport, in addition to which all airports are working to reduce carbon emissions.

"Our new sustainability programme guides our investment decisions and operations towards sustainable air travel. Reducing carbon emissions and preserving biodiversity are important to us, and we will also take this into account in this summer's renovations," Henri Hansson says.

Finavia's 2023 sustainable development projects Helsinki Airport This year, Finavia will introduce a subsurface wetland that will improve the conditions of fish and microorganisms in nearby streams and ditches. The project is the first of its kind in the Nordic countries. Investment: EUR 2 million. Turku Airport Finavia will complete a system for collecting anti-icing fluids from aircraft. Investment: EUR 0.9 million.

Finavia will participate in the restoration of the water balance and natural values of the Natura area near the airport. Investment: EUR 0.5 million. Helsinki Airport and Pori Airport Finavia will overhaul the storage of fuel and anti-skid agents. Investments: EUR 0.3 million. All airports Finavia has been reducing the carbon emissions from its own operations since 2008, when the company published its climate programme. Every year, Finavia invests significantly in renewable fuels. This year, Finavia will invest in electric vehicles and machines related to reducing environmental impacts. Investment: EUR 1.3 million.

