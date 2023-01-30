In 2022, among the banknotes in circulation in Finland, the most 20-euro counterfeits were found. There were 229 of them in total.

In Finland , 469 counterfeit euro banknotes were found in circulation in 2022. The number continued to decrease from the previous year when 523 counterfeit euro banknotes were found in circulation.

The following highest numbers were 166 50-euro counterfeits and 37 10-euro counterfeits.

"In 2022, the number of counterfeits found in circulation was low compared to previous years. Although there are few counterfeits in circulation, it is always good to pay attention to the banknote's security factors when handling banknotes," says banknote expert Olli Vehmas from the Bank of Finland.

Period 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of counterfeits 833 979 1496 523 469

Euro banknotes have several security factors that can be used to check the banknote's authenticity. Simple tests can be used in the inspection: feel the print on the banknote, look at the banknote against the light and tilt the banknote. If you are unsure about the authenticity of a single banknote, you should compare the banknote you suspect is fake with one you know to be genuine. Instructions and guides for checking the authenticity of a banknote can be found on the website of the Bank of Finland (www.suomenpankki.fi > Money and payments).

The Bank of Finland has published a browser-based banknote online course open to everyone. With the help of the course, you can familiarize yourself with the security features of euro banknotes and get information on how to act in different situations if you happen to come across a counterfeit. The course can be found at setelikurssi.suomenpankki.fi.

In today's bulletin (www.ecb.europa.eu), the European Central Bank reports on the overall situation of counterfeit euro banknotes.

HT

Source: Bank of Finland