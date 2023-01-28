Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka will lead a Team Finland delegation to visit South Korea on 29–31 January 2023 to promote exports. The business delegation has 20 members representing the 5G, 6G, quantum technology, space and satellite sectors.
“I am glad that we have an opportunity to visit South Korea with the business delegation. Cooperation between our countries is excellent and we can increase it even further.
The technological themes of this visit have enormous potential for the economy and wellbeing of our countries,” Minister Harakka says.
Minister Harakka will meet, for example, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, Minister for Trade Dukgeun Ahn and Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho. The business delegation will meet potential trade and research partners.
The delegation was coordinated by Business Finland. The businesses participating in the visit include Aurora Propulsion Technologies Oy, Bluefors, Huld Oy, ICEYE Oy, IQM Quantum Computers, Kuva Space Oy, Nokia Oyj, QuantrolOx, ReOrbit, Wirepas Oy, Aalto University, University of Helsinki, University of Oulu, 6G Flagship research programme of the University of Oulu and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.
Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications