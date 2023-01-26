Although the five ruling parties discussed the conditions of the compensation scheme exhaustively, the agreement reached this week is largely unchanged from the proposal unveiled a few weeks ago.

THE RULING COALITION of Finland has reached an agreement on the details of its proposal to retroactively compensate households for electricity costs and extend the payment terms of electricity bills, write YLE and Helsingin Sanomat .

The compensation will be available to households paying more than 10 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity and will equal 50 per cent of monthly electricity costs exceeding 90 euros, with a monthly maximum limit of 700 euros. The compensation will be paid for the four months between November and February based on costs incurred in November and December.

The first payments are likely to be made in March, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Households do not have to apply for the compensation as they will be automatically incorporated into electricity bills by utilities.

The cost of the compensation scheme crept up in the final phases of the discussions from 400 to 412 million euros.

The Social Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that the compensation percentage be elevated to 70 per cent but later back down on its demand, according to YLE. The demand would have raised the cost of the scheme to 500–600 million euros.

The government also agreed to extend the payment terms for electricity bills for the first four months of this year by up to four months for household and two months for business customers. The extension will apply to the total value of bills instead of only half as was outlined in the initial proposal.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment on Wednesday said government officials are continuing to iron out the details of the proposal with a view to presenting it to lawmakers as soon as possible.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT