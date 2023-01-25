The Presidential couple will receive the Governor General at an official welcoming ceremony on Tuesday 7 February at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will make a state visit to Finland from 6 to 10 February 2023. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö together with his spouse, Dr. Jenni Haukio .

The discussions between the President and the Governor General will focus on bilateral relations between Finland and Canada, security issues, climate change and Arctic cooperation. The day will conclude with a state dinner hosted by President Niinistö and Dr. Haukio at the Presidential Palace.

During her visit, Governor General Mary Simon will also meet Prime Minister Sanna Marin and First Deputy Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Antti Rinne. In addition, the Governor General's programme includes the laying of a wreath at Hietaniemi Cemetery, a visit to the Yrityskylä Helsinki-Vantaa learning environment for young people, and a meeting with Sámi youth.

On Thursday 9 February, President Niinistö and Governor General Simon will visit Rovaniemi in Northern Finland. At the Arktikum Science Centre, the President and the Governor General will participate at a panel discussion on the impacts of climate change in the Arctic. The programme will continue with an introduction to Sámi language teaching at Ylikylä primary school and a visit to Lapland Air Command.

President Niinistö made a state visit to Canada in October 2014.

HT

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Finland