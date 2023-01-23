The reactor unit is not presently producing electricity due to the detection of cracks in the impellers of all four feedwater pumps in the turbine island in October 2022. The unit will resume electricity production primarily at full capacity as soon as new impellers have been installed in the pumps early next month.

TEOLLISUUDEN VOIMA (TVO) on Friday said Olkiluoto 3, the third reactor unit of Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, will resume electricity production after the ongoing break in early February.

Regular electricity production is set to start in March, nearly 15 years behind the schedule proposed at the start of construction in 2005.

“After the installation of the new impellers, electricity production is continued with a demo phase, during which the plant unit produces electricity to the grid mainly at full power,” reads the press release from TVO.

The plant operator also pointed out that almost all significant tests of the test production phase were completed before the ongoing production break, in December and January.

“The plant unit worked well and according to plan in the tests. The latest of the significant tests, the so-called fault ride through (FRT), was interrupted by transmission system operator Fingrid,” it stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT