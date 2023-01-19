Eva on Tuesday reported that two-thirds (66%) of the survey respondents regard climate change as the greatest environmental threat of our time that will require effective actions from all countries around the world.

PUBLIC CONCERNS about the climate crisis have abated slightly in the past year, reveals a value and attitude survey commissioned by Finnish Business and Policy Forum (Eva).

The share represents a decline of five percentage points from one year earlier and one of 20 points from the all-time high of 86 per cent measured in 2006.

Such views were noticeably more prevalent among women (73%) than men (58%) and among respondents with higher education qualifications (83%) than among respondents with only primary education qualifications (44%).

The survey found that views on the climate crisis have become politicised, with 44 per cent of respondents expressing their support and another 44 per cent their opposition to the idea of suspending climate action due to the energy crisis.

Supporters of the Finns Party voiced their support for the idea at a particularly high rate, of 90 per cent, but the idea was welcomed by over half of supporters of both the Centre and National Coalition. Supporters of the Green League and Left Alliance contrastively rejected the idea at a rate of 90 per cent.

Finns are increasingly ready to make climate-friendly choices in their daily lives, the survey also found.

Over three-quarters (77%) of respondents stated that they could reduce energy consumption in their household by, for example, lowering room temperatures, and three-quarters they could halve their consumption of personal commodities, such as clothes. Slightly over half (52%) also viewed that they could cut meat from their diet, but 44 per cent gauged that the idea is at least almost impossible.

Over a third (36%) of respondents told that they could give up on personal car use entirely and less than a quarter that they could move to a smaller house to make a positive contribution to the climate.

Conducted by Taloustutkimus in October, the survey consists of responses from 2,088 people.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT