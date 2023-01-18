The programme on the Equity stage, which will be held in English, focuses on offering speeches and panel discussions for international professionals in the education sector, who can participate live on site or online.

Educa, Finland's leading event in the teaching and education sector, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 27 to 28 January 2023. The event will include a programme for international visitors, presenting the Finnish education sector from various perspectives.

Speakers featured in the international programme include the president of the Trade Union of Education in Finland, OAJ, Katarina Murto; the Minister of Education, Li Andersson; and the professor of educational sciences at the University of Helsinki, Minna Huotilainen. On the online platform, visitors can follow the programme and can also chat with exhibitors featured at the Educa event. For more information on the Educa international programme and exhibitors, see www.educafair.fi.

Educa, a major event in Finland’s teaching and education sector, is co-organised by Messukeskus and the Trade Union of Education in Finland, OAJ.

“The future is created through education, and its realisation requires concrete actions to ensure a high level of learning and expertise. Finland must invest in education, training, and research to be strong enough to take onuture challenges. These topics will be comprehensively discussed at Educa”, says the president of OAJ, Katarina Murto.

After a hiatus of several years, Educa will again be realised as a live event.

“Based on the record number of advance registrations, the event generates great interest and anticipation. The event will offer an interesting and diverse programme for both Finnish and international professionals in the field”, Murto says.

Educa will be open on Friday 27 January from 10:00 to 19:00 and on Saturday 28 January from 10:00 to 17:00.

HT

Source: Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre