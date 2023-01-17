The thrice-weekly newspaper reported yesterday that 36 per cent of the survey respondents expressed their support and 42 per cent their opposition to removing obstacles to immigration. A little more than a fifth of respondents were unable or unwilling to comment on the issue.

OVER A THIRD of Finns are of the opinion that the next government should make it easier to immigrate to Finland, finds a survey commissioned by Maaseudun Tulevaisuus.

Men were more likely than women to both support and oppose the idea, with 38 per cent of them supporting and 47 per cent opposing the idea. Over a quarter (27%) of women were unable or unwilling to comment on the issue.

One in two retirement-age respondents said they support making it easier to immigrate to Finland.

The responses varied noticeably also based on place of residence. Respondents in Helsinki voiced their support for increasing immigration at a rate of 53 per cent, whereas the corresponding rate among respondents in other parts of the country was almost 20 percentage points lower.

The idea was supported especially by supporters of the Green League (72%), Swedish People’s Party (56%), Left Alliance (55%) and Social Democrats (52%). Supporters of the Finns Party and Christian Democrats had the most reservations about it, with 69 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, viewing that the next government should not ease immigration.

The survey did not specify whether immigration should be thought of as asylum, study or work based, for example. Altogether 1,096 people responded to the survey conducted in mid-December by Kantar TNS Agri.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT