Mika Maliranta , the managing director of Labore Institute for Economic Research, on Wednesday stated to the newspaper that reinstating the tax deduction would be detrimental for the national economy and impossible to target precisely at households facing the most hardship.

ECONOMISTS have questioned the need to reinstate the newly abolished tax deduction for housing loan interests, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“The back-and-forth changes would also confuse the tax system,” he said.

The tax deduction for housing loan interests was abolished altogether at the beginning of this year after years of gradual phasing out. Finnish households were last year allowed to deduct up to five per cent of their interest payments in their taxation.

Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre) floated the possibility of reinstating the tax deduction during an election debate held by Ilta-Sanomat on Tuesday.

Juha Majanen, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance, told Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday that he received a request to explore the possibility of both reinstating the tax deduction and introducing a maximum limit on household debt before 11am on Tuesday from Timo Reina, the state secretary of Saarikko.

The request to look into the debt ceiling can be regarded as particularly surprising given that the preparatory work on such a mechanism was suspended by Saarikko in mid-2021.

Essi Eerola, the head of domestic economic policy at the Bank of Finland, on Wednesday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that reinstating the deduction for interest costs is not a particularly rational way to rein in the debt servicing costs of mortgage borrowers.

“Studies show that the right to deduct interest costs typically increases indebtedness, raises house prices and mostly benefits high-income earners,” she argued.

Finland is one of several countries with a tax system that is more advantageous for people living in an owner-occupied house than a rental house. As scrapping the deduction for interest costs was an attempt to harmonise the tax treatment of people regardless of their form of occupancy, the deduction should be examined as part of the wider tax system from this perspective, said Eerola.

One-third of Finns have an outstanding housing loan.

Also Aki Kangasharju, the managing director of Etla Economic Research, rejected the idea of reinstating the deduction similarly on grounds of what he said is a long-standing desire to stop favouring owner-occupied housing in taxation.

“It’s difficult to understand why we should use public funds to support owner-occupied housing when rental options are available. Reinstating the deduction for interest costs would put a strain on the public economy, and it’d benefit the well-off in society who can afford to buy a house,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT