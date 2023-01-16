Marjo Loisa , the director of communications at THL, told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that the institute decided to withdraw from the social media platform due to the high amount of disinformation and inappropriate remarks contained in replies to its tweets.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has temporarily discontinued use of its official account on Twitter.

“Ninety per cent of tweets related to the coronavirus are highly inappropriate, and people are joining other discussions with disinformation, too,” she stated. “It has been an appealing platform for spreading disinformation from the start. Plenty of links related to [disinformation] are being shared in the discussions.”

The situation, she said, worsened during the coronavirus pandemic particularly as the institute tweeted about the virus and vaccines – so much so that it is difficult to make out a discussion from the replies.

THL, which has nearly 100,000 followers on Twitter, used sent what may end up being its last ever tweet from its official account before Christmas.

Loisa on Sunday added to STT and YLE that the institute feels that the social media platform presently offers little benefits as a channel of official information.

Although THL has temporary suspended its official account, it will continue to communicate on the platform through project and employee accounts, according to the public broadcasting company. As an organisation, though, it will focus on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The institute is presumably the first Finnish authority to leave Twitter, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT