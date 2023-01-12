As the oldest city in Finland, Turku has always held a celebrated position within Finnish culture and history, as well being recognized as an international economic hotspot.

The MICHELIN Guide is pleased to announce that the presentation of its new restaurant selection for the Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) will be held in Turku on June 12th 2023.

Offering a lively food scene, café culture and unique produce, the city is also a magical gateway to a gorgeous and exceptional archipelago made of 40,000 islands and islets.

“For the first time since we started to organize our MICHELIN Guide events in the Nordic region, we have chosen Finland and the beautiful city of Turku to host our annual award ceremony. This is a true recognition of local and national food culture and heritage, as well as the perfect setting to celebrate the richness and boldness of the whole Nordic gastronomic scene”, said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides

The event, organized thanks to the support and partnership of the City of Turku and Business Finland, will take place in the Logomo events venue. It will gather chefs and professionals of the restaurant and hospitality industry from all over the Nordic countries. In addition to the coveted MICHELIN Stars and MICHELIN Green Stars, special professional Awards will also be announced.

“Turku's food culture is a nationally and internationally recognized factor that increases the vitality of our region and attracts both local residents of the region and tourists, who we have always been glad to welcome”, said Minna Arve, Mayor of Turku. “By hosting the MICHELIN Guide launch event – one of the major gastronomic events in the region- we are glad to step into the spotlight as a top destination for Nordic gastronomy and present Finnish and Turku food culture to a really significant group of guests”.

In order to let everyone discover the news at the same time as the MICHELIN Guide’s invitees, the launch of the MICHELIN Guide Nordic Countries 2023 will be broadcast live via the MICHELIN Guide YouTube channel.

The new selection will subsequently be found on the MICHELIN Guide’s website and mobile app, which display the restaurants and hotels recommended by the MICHELIN Guide.

Source: Michelin