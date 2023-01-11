“The overhaul of the legislation on sex crimes will mean a lot of learning and a re-construction of interrogations for the police. The old questions won’t get you far,” Saara Asmundela , a detective chief inspector at Central Finland Police Department, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

The focus of interrogations, the newspaper wrote, will shift from determining if the suspect used violence or the threat of violence or, alternatively, if the victim was in a helpless state to determining if the victim had consented to the act.

The shift aligns with the re-definition of rape adopted on 1 January 2023. The Finnish criminal code presently defines rape as sexual intercourse with a person who has not consented to it by way of actions, gestures or language. The section on sex crimes used to define rape as intercourse where one party is coerced to participate through violence or the threat of violence or intercourse with a person who is incapable of defending themselves or expressing their will due to, for example, fear, disability or unconsciousness.

Asmundela, who has headed rape investigations for roughly five years, declined to evaluate how easy or difficult it will be to determine in practice whether the act was consensual or non-consensual. In spite of the shift in focus, she added, investigators will continue to look into whether violence or the threat of violence was used and whether the victim was able to express their will as such elements can indicate that the victim was not participating voluntarily.

“Voluntary participation is regarded as participation that you yourself have chosen when you’ve had the capacity and freedom to make such a choice,” summarised Asmundela.

Helsingin Sanomat highlighted that the adoption of a consent-based definition of rape led to a 75-per-cent increase in rape convictions in Sweden. Also the Finnish government predicted in its bill that the number of rape investigations would rise substantially as a consequence of the legislative amendment.

Asmundela reminded that the extent of the increase will depend on how well the public understands the amendment.

“It may not be perfectly clear to everyone. Not everyone may yet understand that the threshold for liability is lower compared to what it was earlier,” she commented to the daily newspaper.

The introduction of a consent-based definition for rape has been described as one of the central legislative changes of the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP). Its ultimate objective is to strengthen the right to sexual self-determination and the protection of personal autonomy.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT