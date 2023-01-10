Euribor 12, the most common reference rate for housing loans in Finland, has surged by almost four percentage points to 3.3 per cent since the beginning of 2022, after staying below zero for approximately six years.

THE BANK of Finland has expressed its concern about the large and long-term housing loans of households amid soaring interest rates.

With the European Central Bank (ECB) signalling that it intends to continue tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation this year, the rate could climb close to four per cent by the summer.

Marja Nykänen, a deputy board chairperson at the Bank of Finland, on Thursday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the debt servicing costs of households have risen as lenders granted larger and longer-term loans during the period of low interest rates. As households cut back on consumption to cope with their servicing costs, they are both reining in inflation and inhibiting economic growth.

“You run into trouble if households have to cut back on their necessary expenses,” she said.

“The situation is difficult for many households because interest rates are rising at the same time as the outlook for the economy is weak. Along with interest costs, the plight of many households is compounded by rising energy and grocery prices.”

The Bank of Finland has for years warned about the risks of growing household indebtedness.

It was an advocate of a government proposal to limit the debt burden of households to 4.5–5 times their annual gross income, as part of a broader set of tools to rein in household indebtedness. Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre), though, in mid-2021 announced the proposal has been scrapped over concerns about equality.

“I don’t want Finland to develop in a direction where owner-occupied housing is only a privilege for the rich,” she argued, drawing praise from Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Saarikko reiterated her previous stance to Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday: “The debt ceiling has the risk that it puts loan applicants in unequal position,” she said, adding that it is the responsibility of lenders to make sure borrowers can make their repayments in spite of sharp increases in interest rates.

Calculations at the Ministry of Finance indicated that, depending on the details, the limit would have reduced the total value of housing loans granted in 2020 by 2–15 per cent.

“The debt ceiling would’ve for its part reined in household indebtedness and reduced the risks that may now be realised as debt servicing costs increase,” Nykänen stated to Helsingin Sanomat. “At the Bank of Finland, we would’ve like to see the debt ceiling as part of a legislative package that reins in household indebtedness.”

