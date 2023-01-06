Haavisto was identified as the preferred successor by 25 per cent of the poll respondents, a share that gives him a clear advantage over the next most popular choices: Olli Rehn (14%), the governor of the Bank of Finland, and Mika Aaltola (11%), the director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) is the public favourite to succeed President Sauli Niinistö, indicates a poll commissioned by YLE .

Haavisto is popular particularly among women and young people, the poll shows.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, were each the choice of seven per cent of the respondents, whereas six per cent of the respondents indicated their support for ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb (NCP).

Marin has declared that she is not planning to throw her hat into the ring for the presidential elections organised in 2024.

Taloustutkimus interviewed 1,742 people for the poll on 12–19 December.

The respondents were also asked to choose their five favourites from a list of 38 potential candidates, but the multiple-choice section yielded the same top three of Haavisto, Rehn and Aaltola. Halla-aho, however, was overtaken by Stubb, Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) and Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Centre).

None of the major parties has yet to announce its candidate for the presidential elections. Now Movement, though, named its chairperson, Harry Harkimo, as its presidential candidate last summer.

“You have to remember that not a single candidate has started to campaign yet. There may well be candidates who aren’t politicians but who rather have the profile of an expert. There are many Finns in international roles who are possible names,” Johanna Vuorelma, a political scientist at the University of Helsinki, stated to YLE on Tuesday.

She also estimated that the parties are unlikely to postpone their nominations until the last minute as they did in the previous presidential elections.

“The setting is completely different than in the previous elections. At the time it was hard to find candidates because there was one big frontrunner, incumbent President Sauli Niinistö. I’d think that more people are interested [in the race] this time around,” said said.

Vuorelma estimated that foreign and security policy are likely to remain the central themes of also the next presidential term.

“As foreign and security policy issues are highlighted strongly, the role of the president is emphasised. I’d say that at this moment people are looking for a person who has featured in international roles,” she analysed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT