The European Commission has selected projects to receive grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). A project coordinated by Cinia Oy received EUR 3.65 million for planning the development of digital backbones in Northern Europe and the Arctic region with Danish Nordunet, the other member of the consortium. Telia received funding for improving cross-border network service continuity. The project, with partners Telia Sverige AB, Telia Finland Oy and LMT, received EUR 15.535 million in funding.

On 13 December 2022, the Committee of the CEF2 Digital programme selected the projects to receive funding for improving digital infrastructure across the European Union. In total, the European Commission granted EUR 151.3 million in funding for building backbone networks, and for developing 5G infrastructure along main transport routes and for public services in local communities.

Two projects received funding

1. Planning the development of a digital backbone to connect Europe with strategic partners

CEF2 Digital granted EUR 3.65 million to a project coordinated by Cinia for the further preparation of three new data cable investments and the planning of backbone networks in the Arctic region until 2030. Far North Fiber is the first long-distance submarine cable system connecting Asia, North America, Europe and Scandinavia via the Northwest Passage. The C-Lion2 project aims to build a submarine fibre optic cable system to meet the needs of a range of parties in the Baltic Sea region. Terrestrial Backbone Finland provides fibre cable connections largely in the north-south direction. Once completed, it will strengthen Finland’s national backbone and its ability to link to international systems.

2. Seamless 5G Northern European transport corridor

Telia received funding for a project improving cross-border network service continuity and deploying 5G infrastructure. 5G will enable seamless service continuity when a vehicle crosses a border.

What's next?

The second set of calls under the CEF Digital programme is currently underway. Since the applications require a national statement of support, the Ministry of Transport and Communications will present to the Ministerial Finance Committee the applications which are proposed for submission from Finland.

HT

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications