The team has obtained a video recording of a remote meeting in which berry companies and authorities from both countries review the results of the picking season of 2020. Thai authorities at the meeting told in great detail about wrongdoings faced by berry pickers employed by two Finnish companies, Kiantama and Polarica.

AUTHORITIES in Finland learnt about the exploitation of Thai berry pickers in autumn 2020, indicates information obtained by MOT, a team of investigative journalists at YLE.

“The employees were paid less than what the companies had set as the pay guarantee. They had also been overcharged for training and the sales of products and services,” they stated according to the public broadcasting company.

Unless Finnish authorities investigate the wrongdoings without delay, the authorities said they would prohibit pickers from working for the two companies implicated in the complaints of dozens of berry pickers.

It appears that the companies were allowed to continue their recruitment and other activities as usual, however. Polarica, for example, has reported that the number of pickers it recruited from Thailand rose from 770 in 2020 to 1,150 in 2021 and 1,200 in 2022.

YLE on Monday wrote that the meeting may have provided information that is pertinent to an ongoing criminal investigation into the exploitation of berry pickers recruited from Thailand. Jukka Kristo, the chief executive of Polarica, is suspected of aggravated human trafficking and Olli Sorainen, a suspended official at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, of acceptance of bribes by the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

Both Kristo and Sorainen took part in the remote meeting.

KRP in December revealed that it has expanded its investigation to encompass another Finnish berry company and a female coordinator who, for years, has recruited pickers for both Kiantama and Polarica.

Altogether half a dozen people are suspected of involvement in misleading, exploiting and subjecting the pickers in forced labour-like conditions.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT