Finns are poorly prepared for possible changes related to their family, according to a survey commissioned by OP Financial Group from Taloustutkimus.

Nearly a third of Finns are not financially prepared for their spouse’s potential death, according to a survey by OP Financial Group. According to the survey, 23 per cent of Finns have drawn up a last will and testament, and 21 per cent of married people have concluded a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement. A lot of divorce applications are submitted in January.

The financial effects of divorce or a spouse’s death are still quite poorly understood, even though they are some of the most significant individual issues that can affect a person’s financial situation.

“As many as 28 per cent of Finns in a marriage or common-law marriage are not financially prepared in any way for their spouse’s potential death. No one chooses or wants to face their spouse’s death, and it is always a tragedy, but financially you can and should prepare for it,” says Sari Heinonen, CEO of OP Life Assurance Company.

The level of preparation is partly correlated with people’s level of education and income. More than 80 per cent Of people with incomes of 40,000–80,000 euros per year are financially prepared for their spouse’s death. However, you should not think of this preparation as an opportunity for only those with high incomes.

“Saving and financially preparing for changes in your life situation in general does not require a large amount of savings on a monthly level. I’m sure there’s also some uncertainty, and people don’t want to think about things that are difficult,” says Heinonen.

“One of the worst possible mistakes is doing it yourself or basing it on a template you’ve found online”

Based on a study on divorce statistics, there is always an increase in divorce applications in January after the Christmas holidays. OP Financial Group’s survey found that up to 39 per cent of married men feel that they don’t need a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, because they believe that the relationship will last for ever, or at least that the couple will take care of each other. Only 22 per cent of women felt the same.

“It’s an equally valid decision not to have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement or a last will and testament, so long as it’s a well-considered decision. You should consider a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement or last will and testament if you want your property to be distributed in a different way than as defined by law,” says Harri Salonen, senior lawyer at OP Uusimaa.

Drawing up a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement or a last will and testament is not necessary for everyone, but according to the survey, up to 35 per cent of people in a marriage or common-law marriage said that they have intended to draw up a last will and testament but have not done so yet. Similarly, 21 per cent of people had not even thought about it. Salonen agrees with Heinonen and advises people to stop and think about what the best solution for their situation would be.

“The most common reason for drawing up a last will and testament is to make sure that your property is only distributed to your children, while excluding the children’s spouses from the inheritance. Donating a portion of your property to charity in your will has also become noticeably more common,” says Salonen.

A last will and testament, prenuptial or postnuptial agreement or other legal document should always be drawn up well in advance and carefully considered with an expert.

“One of the worst possible mistakes is doing it yourself or basing it on a template you’ve found online. That often leads to situations where you need to discuss and try to understand what the person wanted,” says Salonen.

OP Uusimaa’s senior lawyer Harri Salonen especially recommends considering a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement in the following situations:

1. If you have a blended family, and you would like the inheritance to only go to your own children

2. If you would like your property to stay in your family in the event of a divorce

3. If there is a significant wealth difference between the spouses

4. If you wish to keep full ownership of a farm or other company in the event of a divorce

The OP Financial Group survey in October 2022 was answered by a nationally representative online panel of 15–79 year-old Finns (n=2369). The number of respondents varies by question. The survey was conducted for OP Financial Group by Taloustutkimus. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.

HT

Source: OP Financial Group