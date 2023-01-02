The President of the Republic of Finland has appointed Riikka Hietajärvi, MSocSc, as his Director of Communications. Hietajärvi will start in her new role as a Member of the Presidential Cabinet on 1 March 2023. Until then, she will deputize as Director of Communications.
Hietajärvi has been working as Communications Specialist in the Office of the President of the Republic since 2018.
She has previously served in communications roles also in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Finnish Defence Forces.
Jouni Mölsä, who has been Director of Communications since 2019, will carry out special duties in the Office of the President of the Republic until the changeover.
Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Finland