The independent expert organisation stated that current policy measures will not guarantee the meeting of national climate goals and that, as a result, society should encourage and steer consumers to make less emission-intensive choices.

CLIMATE-FRIENDLY CHOICES by Finnish consumers can create substantial additional emission reductions, concludes a report released in December by the Finnish Climate Change Panel.

“Encouraging consumers to make climate-friendly choices faster would be a means to ensure the emission reduction goals are achieved cost-efficiently,” commented Jyri Seppälä, a professor of sustainable consumption and production at the Finnish Environment Institute (Luke).

Consumption by Finnish households had a carbon footprint of around nine tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalents per capita in 2015, adding up to a population-wide footprint of around 49 million tonnes, according to the Climate Change Panel. Approximately half of the emissions were caused overseas during the production and shipment of goods and services imported to Finland.

Reaching the EU’s binding climate goals is estimated to result in a roughly 39-per-cent contraction of the footprint of household consumption between 2015 and 2030. The projection is associated with considerable uncertainty in regards to emissions from imports, though.

Climate policy and the additional measures forwarded in the report would result in the footprint contracting by nearly 50 per cent between 2015 and 2030, leaving it at roughly 4.6 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalents per capita. The land-use sector has been excluded from the estimate due to lack of data on its emissions.

“Working climate policy reduces the carbon footprint of households effectively even though individual consumers did not deliberately look to reduce their emissions because it leads to a shift toward low-emission production systems,” said Seppälä.

“Consumers can additionally be encouraged and steered to take actions that generate additional emission reductions both at home and outside the borders of our country.”

The Climate Change Panel examined the climate impact of household consumption across four categories: food, housing, mobility and other consumption.

While Finnish consumers have the possibility to accelerate emission reductions in mobility by favouring public transport or choosing an electric vehicle instead of a combustion-engine one, the greatest reduction potential is related to diets, especially if a significant share of consumers shift to more plant-based diets in accordance with nutrient recommendations.

Such a would only yield the reductions if food and agricultural policy is adjusted to steer food production toward more low-emission practices, the experts viewed.

The potential to reduce emissions in other consumption categories by 2030 is estimated at around 1.5 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalents, with mobility making up half, housing for a third and other consumption a fifth of the total.

The Climate Change Panel identified shifting away from oil heating as the measure with the greatest emission reduction potential in housing in light of the policy decisions already made. The potential of other measures is lower due to the rapid reduction in emissions from electricity and district heat production.

Consumers adopting energy efficiency solutions is nonetheless worthwhile, said Seppälä.

“The importance of energy efficiency measures consumers take in residential buildings is underscored by the fact that they promote the carrying out of the energy shift across society and are a means to slash household costs,” he explained.

Given the needs-based nature of consumption outside the domains of health and education, consumers can trim their footprint notably by buying for actual need. Although the potential of consumer choices in the category of other consumption is significant, it is likely that their total impact will remain limited especially in Finland.

A significant share of emissions from other consumption is caused abroad, the panel reminded.

“If a large group of consumers chose low-carbon food products, goods and services with the best climate impacts and companies reacted to the growing low-carbon demand by stepping up emissions reductions, it would be possible to create substantial additional emissions reductions,” summed up Seppälä.

“Consumers should have better access to information on the carbon footprint of their food, goods and services to support their choices, however.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT