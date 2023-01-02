More than nine in ten (92%) of the respondents estimated that the company has performed its duties very well, well or relatively well, representing an improvement of two percentage points from the previous year.

YLE has succeeded well in carrying out its public-service obligation, reveals the latest iteration of a survey measuring the value of the public broadcasting company in the eyes of Finns.

YLE was lauded particularly for providing domestically produced content in the mother tongue of the respondents and for making its contents and services readily accessible.

The public broadcaster was also assessed to have succeeded in providing information during crises, servicing special groups and language minorities, and providing reliable information. Finns, the survey shows, appreciate that the company provides content for children and cultural experiences to the public irrespective of income level.

The survey also examined public trust in public institutions and the degree of satisfaction with the return provided for the public broadcasting tax.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of the respondents expressed their satisfaction with the programming and services provided for the tax by YLE. The share of respondents evaluating the return as good or relatively good has remained unchanged for a couple of years.

A decline, however, was registered in public perceptions of the interaction and transparency of YLE. The share of respondents who viewed that its operations are transparent fell by eight points to 70 per cent.

YLE is nevertheless the most trusted media company and sixth most trusted public institution in Finland. Almost three-quarters (72%) of the respondents indicated that they trust the company very or relatively much, an increase of three points from last year.

Commissioned by the public broadcasting company, the survey was conducted by IRO Research.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT