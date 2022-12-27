In 2023, new transition security measures will be introduced for employees aged 55 or over who have been laid off. Additionally, it will be made easier for recipients of unemployment benefits to engage in studies.

Next year will bring changes for example to unemployment benefits and to reimbursements from Kela. The benefits tied to the National Pensions Index will be increased by 4.2% at the start of 2023. There will be temporary increases to benefits for low-income families with children, and a temporary assistance with electricity costs will be introduced in the spring.

The age limit to qualify for the so-called unemployment path to retirement will be raised and those born in 1965 or later will no longer be eligible for any additional days of unemployment allowance.

Reimbursements from Kela will no longer be available for most examinations and treatments ordered by doctors practising in the private sector. However, Kela will continue to pay reimbursements for appointments with doctors in the private sector. This change also affects reimbursements for the cost of travelling to a healthcare provider.

Many Kela benefits are affected by the rising electricity prices and the inflation. Benefits linked to the National Pensions Index were already increased by 3.5% in August. Now, at the turn of the year, these benefits will be increased by an additional 4.2%. Additionally, there will be temporary increases to benefits for low-income families with children which will expire at the end of 2023. For example, the basic amount of social assistance for persons under 18 will be raised by 10%.

The amount of heating costs recognised for recipients of the general housing allowance and the housing allowance for pensioners will go up. The aim is to ease the financial hardship caused by the high price of electricity. Next spring will also see the introduction of a new temporary assistance with electricity costs that will help low-income households with high electricity bills.

The following is a summary of the key changes in 2023 which affect the social security benefits provided by Kela. Information about the changes and the new euro amounts of benefits will be made available at www.kela.fi on 1 January 2023.

Increases in family benefits

The minimum amount of the maternity, paternity and parental allowances and of the special care allowance will go up in 2023. The new amount will be 31.99 euros per day (previously 30.71 euros per day).

The euro amounts of child care allowances tied to the National Pensions Index will go up 4.2%. For example, the care allowance component of the child home care allowance for one child under 3 will be raised to 377.68 euros per month in 2023 (previously 362.61 euros per month).

The full rate of the care supplement to the private day care allowance will be increased by 100 euros starting 1 March 2023. This increase will be permanent. The private daycare allowance will also be index-adjusted upwards on 1 January 2023. The maximum care supplement will go up from 155.24 euros to 161.69 euros per month starting 1 January 2023, and further to 265.85 euros per month starting 1 March 2023.

There will be no increase to child benefits, but the single-parent supplement to child benefits will be raised by 5 euros per month for the duration of 2023. The single-parent supplement will be increased from its current amount of 63.30 euros per month to 68.30 euros per month starting 1 January 2023.

The amount of the child maintenance allowance and the child support will be increased by 8.33% in line with the cost-of-living index. Starting from the beginning of 2023, the full child maintenance allowance will be 186.97 euros per month per child (previously 172.59 euros per month).

The income limits to qualify for an exemption on child support debt will be adjusted as well. Persons liable for maintenance qualify for the exemption if their monthly income does not exceed 1263.43 euros. The income limit goes up by 315.86 euros per month for each additional minor child. Previously, the corresponding amounts were 1,166.29 euros per month and 291.57 euros per month.

Changes and increases to student financial aid

As of the beginning of 2023, the annual income limits for student financial aid will be raised across the board to a level about 20% higher than the 2022 level. Students who get financial aid for 9 months can earn up to 18,720 euros before taxes in 2023 on top of the student financial aid. The corresponding limit for students who receive financial aid for 10 months is 16,640 euros.

Study grants will be increased by 4.2% in line with the National Pensions Index. The increase will enter into force as of the beginning of the next academic year, on 1 August 2023. For students aged 18 or over who are living independently, the study grant will go up from 268.23 euros to 279.38 euros per month.

The provider supplement to the study grant will be raised by 10 euros per month for the duration of 2023. Study grants can include a provider supplement if the recipient provides for a child under 18. Provider supplements will also be index adjusted upwards on 1 August 2023. The rates of the provider supplement will go up from 107.17 euros to 117.17 euros per month starting 1 January 2023, and further to 122.05 per month starting 1 August 2023.

As of the beginning of 2023, it will be possible to extend the target time for earning a degree for students attending school in a country at war. The target time can be extended by one academic year.

The target time to earn a degree can also be extended by one academic year for other exceptional circumstances comparable in severity to a state of war. This can include serious mass casualty incidents or natural disasters, large-scale armed attacks, or dangerous communicable diseases that have spread widely.

The meal subsidy for higher education students will be increased by 0.25 euros. The increase will bring the meal subsidy to 2.55 euros per meal. In practice this means that Kela’s share of the cost of the meal will increase, while the student’s out-of-pocket share will decrease. Under the meal subsidy programme, normal-priced unsubsidised meals may cost up to 5.50 euros. After deduction of the meal subsidy, students pay up to 2.95 euros for a normal-priced meal.

Healthcare fee for students in higher education to go up by one euro per term

Students who are completing a degree at a Finnish institution of higher education and who have registered as attending for the term in question must pay a student healthcare fee. In 2023, the fee will increase from 35.80 euros per term to 36.80 euros per term. Students are not billed for the fee but are expected to pay it on their initiative using the OmaKela e-service.

Students do not have to pay the healthcare fee if they have social security coverage from another EU/EEA country or from Switzerland, Great Britain or Northern Ireland. Despite not paying the fee, they may use the services of the Finnish Student Health Service (FSHS). Students who wish to use the services of the FSHS must be prepared to show a valid European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) as of 1 January 2023.

Changes and increases to unemployment benefits

The amount of the basic unemployment allowance and the labour market subsidy will be raised to 37.21 euros per day in 2023 (from the previous 34.50 euros per day). The supplementary amount and the child increases will be raised as well in 2023. The supplementary amount will be raised to 5.29 euros per day (previously 5.08 euros per day).

The child increases will be as follows:

7.01 euros per day for one child (previously 5.61 euros per day)

10.29 euros per day in total for two children (previously 8.23 euros per day)

13.26 euros per day in total for three or more children (previously 10.61 euros per day).

The above child increase rates for 2023 include a 4.2% index adjustment that will take effect at the turn of the year as well as an additional 20% increase with the aim of supporting the purchasing power of families with children at a time of rising prices. This additional increase will be applied until 31 December 2023.

A new transition security allowance will be introduced in 2023 with the aim of helping older persons who have been laid off find new employment. Employees aged 55 or over who have been laid off for financial or production-related reasons and who have been with their previous employer for at least five years can apply for the transition security allowance. Employees who are not enrolled in an unemployment fund can apply to Kela for the transition security allowance.

However, there will be limitations to the possibility for older unemployed persons to enter the so-called unemployment path to retirement, that is, to get additional days of unemployment allowance. The age limit to qualify for the extension will rise from 61–62 years to 63 years for those born in 1963 and to 64 years for those born in 1964. Those born in 1965 or later will not be eligible for any additional days. Extended unemployment benefits will be discontinued for all age groups in 2030.

It will be made easier to engage in studies during periods of unemployment. Studies that do not affect the right to unemployment benefits include short-term courses, supplementary qualification training and studies taken in an adult education centre (kansalaisopisto). Likewise, studies completed as part of employment-promoting services do not affect the right to unemployment benefits.

Changes to Act on Social Assistance and increase to basic amount of social assistance

There will be changes to the Act on Social Assistance on 1 January 2023. The aim of these changes is to develop the cooperation and flow of information between Kela and the upcoming wellbeing services counties in matters concerning social assistance. The legislative changes are also intended to improve the standing of those applicants for social assistance who are in a particularly vulnerable situation. Learn more about the changes concerning social assistance (in Finnish).

The legislative changes do not affect the amount of basic social assistance. However, at the beginning of the year the assistance will be raised by 4.2% in line with the National Pensions Index. This means that the basic amount of social assistance for persons living alone will be increased by 22.14 euros to 555.11 euros per month.

Additionally, the basic amount of social assistance for persons under 18 will be raised by 10% for the duration of 2023. The aim of this is to support the purchasing power of families with children at a time of rising prices. Thus, the rate of the basic amount of social assistance for children will vary between 327.51 euros and 421.88 euros per month in 2023. It varies both by the age of the child and the number of siblings.

57% increase to maximum heating costs recognized for recipients of general housing allowance

The maximum housing costs allowed under the general housing allowance scheme will be adjusted in line with the cost-of-living index. This means that the upper limit for recognized housing costs will be raised slightly at the beginning of 2023. The new maximum housing costs will apply to all reviews of and decisions on housing allowance made by Kela on or after 1 January 2023.

Separately paid heating costs and costs of maintaining a single-family home are recognized on the basis of predetermined maximum amounts. These predetermined acceptable costs will be raised by 57% compared to the 2022 level. This means that for single-person households, the maximum amount of separate heating costs will be 66 euros per month. If the household consists of more than one person, the maximum limit will be raised by 22 euros for each additional person.

Additionally, due to an adjustment of the National Pensions Index, the basic deductible applicable to housing allowance recipients will be reduced in 2023. This means that the income limit to qualify for a full housing allowance will go up compared to 2022. For example, in 2023, a person living alone on an income of no more than 801 euros per month has no basic deductible. In 2022, the income limit was 746 euros per month.

Significantly larger housing costs recognised for recipients of housing allowance for pensioners

Recipients of housing allowance for pensioners will see an increased amount of their heating costs taken into account as housing costs. This change is prompted by the rapidly rising energy prices. In 2023, the amount of heating costs taken into account for the housing allowance for pensioners is 2.07–2.35 euros per square metre per month (previously 1.32–1.60 euros per square metre per month).

The maximum housing costs taken into account in the housing allowance for pensioners will be increased by 7.8% in all three municipality classes.

The maximum amount of housing costs taken into account will be as follows:

Class 1 municipalities: 9,287 euros per year

Class 2 municipalities: 8,541 euros per year

Class 3 municipalities: 7,493 euros per year.

The amount of water charges taken into account as housing costs will be raised to 32.40 euros per person per month (from 30.05 euros per person per month). The recognised monthly costs of maintenance for a single-family home will be increased to 47.84 euros per month (previously 44.37 euros per month). These increases will be applied in the next review of the recipient’s housing allowance for pensioners.

Temporary assistance with electricity costs for low-income households with high electricity bills

Due to the sharp rise in the price of electricity, households will be able to apply for support with their electricity expenses in 2023. The primary way of accessing this support is by claiming tax credit for electricity from the Finnish Tax Administration. In order to qualify for the tax credit, a household must have electricity expenses exceeding 2,000 euros for the period January to April and must have accrued sufficient taxes for the purposes of the credit. Households that have not accrued enough taxes due to their low income can apply for a temporary assistance with electricity costs from Kela. There is an own-liability threshold of 400 euros per month for the assistance with electricity costs.

Learn more about the assistance with electricity costs.

Increases in pensions

In 2023, the full amount of the national pension for recipients living alone will be 732.67 euros per month (previously 703.45 euros per month). The corresponding amount for those living together with another person will be 654.13 euros per month (previously 628.03 euros per month).

The full amount of the guarantee pension and of pension assistance will be 922.42 euros per month (previously 885.63 euros per month).

The other pensions will also be index adjusted upwards by 4.2%. In 2023, the initial pension for surviving spouses will be 362.04 euros per month, and the basic amount of the continuing pension 113.40 euros per month. The basic amount of the orphans' pension will be 66.61 euros per month.

The increase available to pensioners with a dependent child under 16 years of age will be 24.48 euros per month.

The front-veterans’ supplement will be 138.16 euros per month, while the additional front-veterans' supplement will be 284.27 euros per month for recipients living alone and 248.93 euros per month for those living together with another person.

Going forward, recipients of disability and guarantee pension will be able to earn more without having to put the disability pension on hold. Recipients of a disability pension can in 2023 earn a maximum of 922.42 euros per month without any effect on the further payment of the disability pension or guarantee pension.

Increases in disability benefits

Disability allowances are adjusted to index on 1 January 2023. The new rates will be as follows:

Disability allowance for persons under 16 years of age

basic rate: 102.85 euros per month (previously 98.75 euros per month)

middle rate: 240 euros per month (previously 230.43 euros per month)

highest rate: 465.38 euros per month (previously 446.81 euros per month)

Disability allowance for persons aged 16 years or over

basic rate: 102.85 euros per month (previously 98.75 euros per month)

middle rate: 240 euros per month (previously 230.43 euros per month)

highest rate: 465.38 euros per month (previously 446.81 euros per month)

Care allowance for pensioners

basic rate: 78.72 euros per month (previously 75.58 euros per month)

middle rate: 171.49 euros per month (previously 164.65 euros per month)

highest rate: 362.62 euros per month (previously 348.16 euros per month)

disability supplement for war veterans: 118.81 euros per month (previously 114.07 euros per month)

Changes to reimbursements from Kela for private medical care

As of 1 January 2023, reimbursements from Kela will no longer be available for most examinations and treatments ordered by doctors practising in the private sector. Kela will continue to provide reimbursements for private examinations and treatments needed for mental health or oral health and ordered by a psychiatrist, by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon or by a dentist. Reimbursements will also be available for examinations by a psychologist.

Additionally, Kela will continue to pay reimbursements for appointments with doctors in the private sector. All GP and specialist consultations will be reimbursable at a standard fixed rate. The reimbursment is 8 euros. However, the reimbursements will be higher in the case of treatments provided by a psychiatrist or specialist dentist.

The abolishment of reimbursements also affects the client’s right to reimbursement for travel costs in connection with private medical treatment. Kela will pay reimbursement for travel costs in connection with private medical treatment only if the treatment provided is also subject to reimbursement from Kela.

The maximum limit on yearly out-of-pocket medicine costs will remain unchanged

The annual maximum limit on out-of-pocket medicine costs will not be adjusted to changes in the National Pensions Index and will remain at its current level. Thus, the annual maximum limit in 2023 will be 592.16 euros, the same as in 2022. This will benefit individuals with high medicine costs.

Kela to monitor practices relating to prescription of biological medicines and biosimilars

Steps are being taken to improve the cost-effectiveness of pharmaceutical services, including promoting the prescription of more affordable biological medicines and biosimilars. Henceforth, doctors will be obligated to prescribe the least expensive alternative out of comparable and alternative biological medicines and biosimilars. Doctors who deviate from this obligation must state their reasons for doing so. Going forward, all data systems must support doctors in fulfilling this obligation. The achievement of this goal will be monitored both through self-monitoring by operators, as well as by official supervision. Kela’s future role is to monitor the practices relating to the prescription of biological medicines and biosimilars.

Changes and increases to sickness and rehabilitation allowances

The minimum amounts of sickness and rehabilitation allowances will increase. The new amount will be 31.99 euros per day (previously 30.71 euros per day).

Additionally, the rehabilitation allowance for young persons and the allowance payable during vocational rehabilitation will be increased. The amount will be raised to 36.91 euros per day (previously 35.43 euros per day).

The qualifying criteria for the partial sickness allowance will change and the maximum period it can be paid will be extended from 120 to 150 working days. These changes are intended to make it easier for people to remain employed and return to full-time work. The definition of full-time work under the partial sickness allowance scheme will also change with the result that full-time work will principally mean work with a regular working time of at least 30 hours a week. More information can be found in this press release.

New practices relating to reimbursement of travel costs

The special cards for clients who have reached their annual out-of-pocket maximum will be discontinued. As of the beginning of 2023, Kela will no longer send clients a separate card to show they have reached their annual out-of-pocket maximum (300 euros). The card is no longer required for travel by taxi, because the taxi dispatch centres automatically receive information from Kela about clients who need not pay a copayment. The copayment is 25 euros for each one-way trip.

Kela usually pays reimbursements for travel costs to the nearest healthcare provider. However, if a client seeks treatment using a payment voucher or service voucher from a wellbeing services county, Kela will reimburse the travel costs to the place where the client has acquired treatment. If the client chooses a healthcare provider on the basis of the freedom of choice under the Health Care Act, the reimbursement of travel costs is subject to limitations.

As of 1 January 2023, Kela will pay reimbursement for travel costs to a private healthcare provider only if the treatment provided is also subject to reimbursement from Kela.

Some changes to benefits due to COVID-19 to be extended into 2023

Kela will continue to provide reimbursement for travel costs arising from getting a COVID-19 vaccination. The reimbursements will be available until 30 June 2023. The costs of travel to a COVID-19 testing site can be reimbursed as well. The reimbursements are provided under the same terms as for any other trip to visit a healthcare provider.

The rate of reimbursement for tests performed by a private-sector healthcare provider will remain 100 euros for PCR tests and 36 euros for antigen tests. The reimbursement will be available until 30 June 2023. As of 1 January 2023, Kela will no longer provide reimbursement for other kinds of tests for COVID-19 detection.

The temporary changes made to the infectious disease allowance will expire on 31 December 2022. As of 1 January 2023, a decision issued by a doctor responsible for infectious disease control will once more be required to qualify for infectious disease allowance. It will no longer be possible to qualify for infectious disease allowance on the basis of a certificate issued by some other doctor, nurse or public health nurse.

Earnings threshold to qualify for social security coverage will be increased for persons employed in Finland

Workers arriving in Finland from another country may be eligible for social security benefits from Kela. They are eligible if they earn at least 800.15 euros per month (up from the previous 767.98 euros per month). This corresponds to the amount of the basic unemployment allowance per month. Benefits are available for months in which the threshold is exceeded.

Additional information for customers

Source: Kela