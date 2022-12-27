“The basic chemicals and plastics industries in particular are electricity intensive, and the chemical industry as a whole is now suffering from high electricity prices," says Mika Aalto , president, and CEO of the Chemical Industry Federation.

Chemical companies in Finland are struggling with the high energy prices. This is what the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland found in a survey. It is expected that companies will have more redundancies as they are finding it difficult to pass on the increased costs to their products and to the consumers.

The chemical industry in Finland consumes about 18% of the total electricity consumption and the use of natural gas as a source of energy has declined sharply in the past years. According to the Chemical Industry Federation the share of electricity in the chemical sector has increased significantly, as the industries own carbon neutrality targets can only be achieved using electricity instead of petroleum products.

The survey claims that 62% of the Chemical Industry Federation members had taken electricity-saving measures like making their operations more efficient and temporarily reducing production. Almost half of the respondents claimed that they want to reduce their energy consumption in 2023.

Production values are on downward trend

CEO Aalto continues: “The chemical industry has saved 3% of electricity during the energy crisis. This saving of around 170 MWh per year is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of residents in Nurmijärvi, for example. Nurmijärvi is a rural municipality with the population of over 44 000 people. The electricity savings are seven times higher than in previous years, and because the chemical industry has so strongly optimised its electricity use even before the crisis, these figures can be considered significant."

Production volumes in the chemical industry have been on a downward trend and capacity utilisation is at its lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008. According to the survey, the order backlog in the chemical industry was about two months - the lowest since 2015. Business expectations are also low, with production volumes expected to fall further. Chemical companies expect fixed investment to increase in 2023.

Chemical industry is only one of many suffering from the Finnish and EU sanctions on Russia which have harmed the EU countries more than they have hurt Russia.

Sirona Schönfeldt - HT

Source: The Chemical Industry Federation of Finland