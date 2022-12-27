Finnish labour markets have defied expectations in the second quarter of the year, with the trend of the employment rate rising to an almost record-breaking 74.7 per cent in November, according to Statistics Finland.

THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION in Finland will begin to worsen slightly in the coming months as the economic situation continues to erode, predict economists interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat.

The Finnish economy, though, is widely expected to tip into a recession early next year, creating uncertainty also in labour markets.

“It’s pretty much inevitable that the economic situation cooling down will little by little start having an impact on the labour market,” Jukka Appelqvist, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on 20 December. “The employment situation will start worsening in the coming months, but employment is nevertheless very likely to remain at a high level.”

He pointed out that the national economy is faced with headwinds in the form of eroding purchasing power, the energy crisis in Europe and tighter monetary policy by the European Central Bank.

OP Financial Group similarly expects the employment situation to worsen as a consequence of muted economic growth in 2023.

“We expect that the employment rate will start declining from its record-high levels and that the unemployment rate will increase next year as economic growth slows down,” summed up Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group.

The situation has been buoyed this year especially by the growth witnessed in labour-intensive service sectors and overall recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Economic growth, however, has slowed down toward the year-end, with the gross domestic product declining slightly from the previous quarter between July and September.

The situation has remained solid also due to the labour and skills shortages that were perceived as obstacles to growth at the beginning of the year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The labour shortage has acted as a shield of sorts. Companies have held on to their staff,” explained Appelqvist.

Also affecting the situation are earlier structural measures that have promoted employment among older age groups, such as the raising of the retirement age and shortening of the so-called unemployment path to retirement.

Labour markets tend to reflect to cyclical changes in the economy belatedly. The slowing of the economy has so far only had an impact on the number of new job openings.

“The only clear sign in the labour market has been that the number of job openings has started falling. The applicant’s market, which is something we’ve become used to, has disappeared and the carefree days of applicants are over,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT