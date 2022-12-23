“A lot of parcels have been delivered to parcel lockers, service points, and homes. We are happy to say that the customer feedback we received during the busiest time of the year exceeds our long-term average.

Finns have again remembered loved ones with many Christmas parcels and cards. Posti delivered altogether nearly 7 million parcels during peak Christmas weeks, starting with Black Week.

During the Christmas season, we have received feedback about our parcel services nearly 40,000 times, with the average score being 4.55 out of 5. Special thanks are given to our drivers’ service attitude and home deliveries. We will keep working to make sure parcels always get delivered to their preferred pickup place,” says Tommi Kässi, responsible for Posti’s large domestic e-commerce customers.

Christmas cards have also been popular. Nearly 14 million cards have been sent so far.

“Many have again decided to spread joy with a traditional Christmas card. According to our survey, Christmas cards are the most popular type of Christmas greeting, and recipients keep the cards for a long time,” says Sami Määttä, who is responsible for Posti's consumer letter services.

Our goal is to deliver by the New Year the Christmas greetings that need an address clarification at Posti due to a wrong or incomplete address, and the Christmas greetings that have been submitted to Posti after the last mailing dates of Christmas.

“Christmas is a matter of honor to us at Posti, and this year we have made Christmas happen across Finland with the help of around 20,000 Christmas-makers. A warm thank you to everyone at Posti and our customers for a successful Christmas season. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” says Jarmo Ainasoja, Head of Christmas at Posti.

HT

Source: Posti