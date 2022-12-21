Eerik Saarikalle , a meteorologist at FMI, on Tuesday stated to STT that the slippery conditions are caused by the rain and sleet brought by rising temperatures. Also pedestrian roads can become slippery as rain falls on tamped-down snow.

Temperatures are forecast to drop just in time for Christmas, however. Also in Southern Finland, the mercury is expected to drop below zero, giving way to the possibility of snow.

“On Christmas Eve’s eve, the situation is interesting,” commented Saarikalle. “A low of the low-pressure system is probably moving in a way that it just barely touches southern parts of the country, and it can bring rain in its different forms. At the moment, [the rains] look set to be quite snowy.”

Areas in Southern Finland may receive 5–10 centimetres of new snow on Friday. Saarikalle reminded, however, that the direction of the rains remains to some extent uncertain: it is still possible that there will not be any snow on the ground in Southwest Finland at Christmas.

“If Christmas Eve’s blizzard tracks by Southwest Finland, it’s possible there won’t be any snow. I do think it’s quite likely, though, that there will be snow across the country, including in the south-west, at Christmas.”

Weather on Christmas Eve should be clear, with temperatures between -2°C and -10°C in southern and western parts and possibly under -10°C in central and northern parts of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT