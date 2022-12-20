Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Monday revealed that the ruling coalition has found an agreement on three new support measures: a retroactive lump-sum compensation for electricity costs, a cap on electricity prices and an extension on the terms of payment of electricity bills.

THE MEASURES unveiled yesterday by the government to support households amid high electricity prices have received a fairly positive welcome from experts, writes Helsingin Sanomat.

Juha Beurling-Pomoell, the secretary general at the Consumers’ Union of Finland, said to the newspaper that the government appears to have realised that consumers are genuinely finding it hard to cope with the energy crisis.

“The crisis is now, not just around the corner,” he said.

By offering both the lump-sum compensation and more flexible payment terms, the government should enable households to stay afloat until the longer-term remedy – the price cap – has been implemented, he gauged.

“It’s still unknown how long this crisis will last, a year or two. The price cap is one solution for the longer term,” said Berlinguer-Pomell.

Niku Määttänen, a professor of macroeconomics at the University of Helsinki, commended the decision to base the compensation on past rather than future consumption as it does not reduce the incentive to cut back on electricity consumption.

He drew attention to the varying situations of households: a person living in a flat is less likely to have struggled to pay their electricity bills than one living in an electricity-heated single-family home.

“I don’t fully understand why the government should be subsidising everyone’s electricity bills,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Määttänen also questioned the decision to interfere with electricity prices and emphasised the importance of forgoing any incentives that do not encourage households to reduce electricity use or time it outside demand peaks. More and more consumers shifting to electricity contracts based on spot market prices, he viewed, is a step in the right direction as it provides greater flexibility in terms of electricity use.

Jukka Ruusunen, the managing director of Fingrid, welcomed the decision on the retroactive compensation but reiterated his concern about measures that interfere with the electricity market. The market, he reminded, notifies consumers of limited electricity supply through prices, a function that the mooted price cap would undermine.

“I’m sure the thinking is we have to take care of people’s livelihood. On behalf of my profession, I’ll say – and I’ve said before – that you should be careful if support measures encourage electricity use at a time when there’s little electricity. That’s not a good thing,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

He also viewed that the measures should be targeted with greater precision.

“And since you’re supporting everyone, it’ll be a costly package. This is my concern as a taxpayer in general rather than the managing director of Fingrid,” he said.

Ruusunen expressed his hope that authorities will continue to encourage households to save electricity.

“No one yet knows what the weather will be in January and February,” he reminded, highlighting the central role of weather for electricity supply in Finland. “If we get the kind of winter we’ve had on average for the past 10 years, I’m sure we’ll manage. But if we get a really cold winter, the kind that comes only once in 10 years, we’ll have to brace ourselves for power outages and rationing.”

