The government will move forward with a lump-sum compensation for electricity costs incurred late this year, a cap on electricity prices and an extension to the payment terms of electricity bills, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT on Monday reached an agreement on three measures to support households amid high electricity prices.

Riku Huttunen and Tatu Pahkala, officials at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, stated to the newspaper that the lump-sum compensation should be disbursed to households, through their electricity bills, in March. The amount of compensation will be a percentage – 50–80 per cent, according to tentative calculations made at the ministry – of the electricity costs of households in November and December.

A co-payment of up to 100 euros may be deducted from electricity costs from the two-month period, indicate calculations made at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. The compensation will also have a yet-to-be determined maximum limit.

The compensation scheme is estimated to cost 460–730 million euros, with the possible co-payment reducing the cost by 320 million euros.

The government is expected to iron out the details of the compensation this week.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) stated on YLE’s A-studio on Monday that the government will seek to fund the compensation scheme not with debt but with the proceeds of a windfall tax to be levied on energy companies and with the congestion revenue of Fingrid, the state-owned power grid operator of Finland.

Estimates suggest that the windfall tax will generate 0.5–1.3 billion euros in tax revenue as of 2024.

“We do sincerely hope and expect that the compensations can be covered with these revenue sources. You have to also acknowledge honestly that there’s some uncertainty in that respect,” she commented to the public broadcasting company.

“We’re naturally hoping that this [compensation] can be disbursed as quickly as possible by [electricity] companies,” she added.

Kai Mykkänen, the chairperson of the National Coalition Parliamentary Group, criticised the government of delaying its response to the energy crisis, saying ministry officials had to “scramble to complete the demanding exercise in five days”.

Marin countered the criticism by saying officials have been able to prepare various measures throughout the autumn.

Huttunen, who is the director general of the energy department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, confirmed on the current affairs talk show that the government did give the assignment relatively late.

“We do have sound expertise in the department, but this was cobbled together in roughly a week.”

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday reported that the government may pay out another lump sum as compensation for electricity costs incurred by households in January and February. At least some ruling parties, it wrote, have insisted on making the compensation available for each month until the electricity price cap comes into effect.

Government officials, though, have cautioned against messaging about the possible extension in advance in order not to undermine the incentives of consumers to save electricity.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT