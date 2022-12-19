The Finnish public broadcasting company revealed last week that investigators are looking into a case of unauthorised intelligence activities and a case of disclosure of a national secret – both extremely rare offences in Finland.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has opened pre-trial investigations into two cases of treason offences, reports YLE.

While KRP confirmed that the investigations are underway, the detective chief inspector in charge of either investigation was willing to shed further light on the details.

“The only thing I can say is that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. [Providing further details] would disrupt and hinderthe investigation,” Jukka Nurmenniemi, the officer leading the investigation into the alleged disclosure of a national secret at KRP, commented to Helsingin Sanomat on Friday.

Officers at KRP declined to comment, for example, on whether they have identified a suspect or suspects during the investigations, reported YLE. Documents from district courts reveal that not a single person has been detained on suspicion of either unauthorised intelligence activities or disclosure of a national secret since last summer.

There are no indications that the two cases are related to one another, the broadcasting company said.

YLE wrote that a criminal report on unauthorised intelligence activities was submitted in September. While public crime statistics indicate that the case was registered in Southeast Finland, the broadcaster revealed, pointing to information it had obtained, that the registration took place in Virolahti.

It also revealed that a report on disclosure of a national secret has been filed in both Kajaani and Oulu. It is possible that both reports relate to the case that is presently being investigated by KRP.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT