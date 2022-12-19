Temperatures in Helsinki, for example, rose close to the freezing point on Saturday. They are expected to hover a few degrees above it between Tuesday and Friday, according to the latest forecast by Foreca.

WEATHER in Finland took a turn for the warmer last weekend, prompting many to cross their fingers that some of the snow remains on the ground at Christmas.

Showers are also possible.

While the temperatures are then expected to drop, the drop will not be significant. The private weather forecasting company is expecting the mercury to fall to roughly -5°C early on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) last Friday warned that the higher temperatures increase the risk of flooding, instructing people to make sure storm drains on the streets and outside buildings are not blocked by snow. Melting snow will also raise water levels in lakes and rivers in southern and western parts of Finland.

Hannu Valta, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), told Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday that should Helsinki Airport lose its 40-centimetre snow cover, for example, it would equal 65–70 millimetres of rainfall.

“That’s quite a significant amount. It’s a bit more than the average monthly rainfall at this time of the year,” he said to the daily newspaper.

People should also prepare for extremely slippery roads, particularly midway into the week, according to Valta.

“There’s so much snow on the ground that I don’t think it’ll all melt. And if we’re lucky we’ll get some more around Thursday and Friday. It’s pretty likely that it’ll be a white Christmas,” he assured.

Temperatures in Lapland are forecast to hover at around -10°C this week before plunging below -15°C in the early hours of Saturday. Overall, mean temperatures are to be 0–3 degrees higher than the seasonal average in southern and central parts of the country, but 0–2 degrees lower than the average in western and northern parts of the country, according to Foreca.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT