By the end of 2020, 220,000 people with a foreign background - of whom about 180,000 were born abroad - lived in the greater Helsinki area.

A recent study by the city of Helsinki provides information about the housing, employment, and income situation of immigrants in the greater Helsinki area in 2020. The study shows that foreigners who moved to Finland have a lower income level and in general are more often unemployed than Finns.

This accounts for one fifth of all people of working age. The population shares of people with a foreign background in Espoo and Vantaa have increased at a much higher level than in Helsinki, the study claims.

Further the study shows that the employment situation of immigrants is “clearly worse” than that of residents with a Finnish background. Additionally, they are more often working in less career-orientated sectors and jobs requiring lower levels of education while also having a generally lower income level.

A higher proportion of immigrants in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa are in the lowest income quartile compared to Finnish residents. Although their average income level was higher in the Helsinki metropolitan area than in Finland as a whole, the gap between those with a Finnish background and those born abroad was greater in the capital region.

Second-generation immigrants on average fare worse in education, employment, and income than people from their age group with Finnish background. In terms of education and employment women of both immigrant and Finnish background seem to do better than men.

"The immigrant population lives in rented accommodation more than the native population, and overcrowding is particularly common among families with children. But it should be remembered that the immigrant population, like the rest of the population, is not a homogeneous group,” explains Pasi Saukkonen, special researcher from the city of Helsinki who prepared the study. In 2020, 61% of people with Finnish background in the region lived in owner-occupied housing, compared to 26% of foreign-born people.

"The successful integration of immigrants in the metropolitan area is of great importance not only for Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa, but also for Finland as a whole. It is also extremely important for the children of migrants born here to find their place in our society," concludes Saukkonen.

Sirona Schönfeldt

Source: The city of Helsinki