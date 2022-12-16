YLE on Friday wrote that the data confirms that the financial assistance offered by the government, such as the temporary lowering of value-added tax on electricity, target mostly high-income earners.

HOUSEHOLDS with gross earnings of more than 100,000 euros consume five times as much electricity as households with gross earnings of less than 10,000 euros, reveals data compiled by VATT Institute for Economic Research.

VATT detected the disparity when comparing location-specific electricity consumption data obtained from Fingrid’s Datahub and background data on households from Statistics Finland. Iivo Vehviläinen, a senior researcher at Aalto University, stated to the public broadcaster that the data substantiates the presumption that high-income households consume more electricity than low-income ones.

The differences are surprisingly pronounced, though.

“The assistance agreed by the government to rein in households’ electricity bills is higher the more electricity you use. Based on the data, most of the assistance is directed at high-income households and simultaneously even encourage the rich to use more electricity than currently,” he commented.

“On the other hand, the assistance may not be enough for low-income households particularly as [electricity] consumption increases toward the winter.”

The Finnish government has lowered the value-added tax on electricity from 24 to 10 per cent for the duration between 1 December and 30 April. It has also introduced a tax credit equivalent to 60 per cent of electricity costs exceeding 2,000 euros and not exceeding 6,000 euros in the period between 1 January and 30 April. Households that are unable to take advantage of the tax credit, meanwhile, can apply for a subsidy covering 60 per cent of electricity costs exceeding 400 euros but not exceeding 1,500 euros.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) is currently drafting another proposal to slash the electricity bills of households. The leaders of the five ruling parties are to weigh up the options later today.

Among the options is a cap on electricity prices, an idea floated on Wednesday by the Social Democrats.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT