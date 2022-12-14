Ilkka Alanko , a meteorologist at Foreca, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that the region will continue to witness some “insignificant” snow showers before the skies clear out by this morning.

THE CAPITAL REGION of Finland will get some temporary respite from snow on Wednesday.

“Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees below zero [on Wednesday morning]. They can rise to eight degrees during the day. Winds are no longer adding to the coldness,” he commented.

The respite from snow will only be temporary, however. Heavy snowfall is forecast to return to the capital region and other areas on the southern coast from the south-west between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“The snow will come from the south-west to the southern coast and start as showers at around 6pm,” told Alanko.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday also wrote that main roads in the region should be cleared of snow by this morning, after public transport services and road maintenance crew struggled amid the unrelenting snowfall witnessed between Monday and Tuesday. By yesterday morning, the heaviest snowfall had reached the latitudes of Kainuu and Ostrobothnia and continued to track toward Lapland.

Tarja Myller, a team manager at the street management unit of Helsinki’s Urban Environment Division, said to the newspaper that although the main roads are ploughed also during snowfall, maintaining the road quality standards is difficult until the snowfall lets up.

“If the snowfall lets up before three o’clock in the night, the main roads will have been ploughed by seven. In any case, we’re looking to ensure traffic on the main roads,” she stated.

YLE on Tuesday reported that in Southern Finland the snow cover is currently 20–30 centimetres thicker than usually at this time of the year, with Kymenlaakso and Uusimaa the regions with the most snow in the entire country.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT