A PASSENGER TRAIN from Rovaniemi to Helsinki was stopped at Oulu Railway Station on Sunday by police over “a vague threat”.
Oulu Police Department reported yesterday evening that the train was stopped and emptied of passengers as a precautionary measure in response to a vague threat brought to police attention shortly after 8pm.
The subsequent investigations revealed that the threat was unfounded and resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of falsely reporting a danger. The train was held at the station for approximately an hour before it was allowed to continue its journey south toward the Finnish capital.
YLE on Sunday reported, citing a passenger on the train, that the passengers were initially told the train had stopped due to a technical failure. The passengers were shortly thereafter ordered to disembark the train over what the passenger referred to as “a bomb threat”.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT