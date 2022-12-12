Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) on Friday revealed that the unit is expected to start regular electricity production no earlier than on 6 February, around two weeks later than the previous estimate of 22 January. The update is based on information provided by the plant supplier consortium, Areva-Siemens.

THE FULL START-UP of OL3, the third reactor unit of Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, has been pushed back by a couple of weeks.

“There are still uncertainties related to the schedule,” reads a press release from TVO.

It is thereby uncertain whether the reactor unit, which is to cover roughly 14 per cent of domestic electricity production, will not be in use during the winter peaks in electricity demand that typically occur between January and February. The unit was to start regular electricity production this year after years of delays, but unexpected problems detected in test use have pushed back the start-up until next year.

TVO in October reported that cracks have been detected in the impellers of all four feedwater pumps on the turbine island. A decision on the start-up will not be made until the investigation into the damage and analyses of its root cause have been completed, it added on Friday.

“We’re now in the analysis phase. The investigations have largely been completed, and we’re now analysing the results,” Jaana Isotalo, the communication director at TVO, stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

She declined to speculate on what kind of conclusions could be drawn from the investigation. “All options are on the table at this moment,” she retorted.

The feedwater pumps are used to pump water circulating in the secondary loop of the reactor unit into the steam generator, where the water is converted into steam with heat produced by the reactor. The steam is used to rotate the propellers of the turbine, which in turn rotates the generator that produces electricity.

While critical for the use of the unit, the cracks in the pumps have no impact on nuclear safety, according to TVO.

The fact that the investigation has already lasted for almost two months is attributable to a rigorous safety culture, Isotalo told Helsingin Sanomat. “Although the pumps aren’t critical for nuclear safety, we’re moving forward conservatively in all respects. All our activities are based on facts and analysed data, and that’s why this is taking its time.”

Juhani Hyvärinen, a professor of energy technology at LUT University, said to Iltalehti in late October that news of cracks in the feedwater pumps came as a surprise.

“These kinds of parts shouldn’t start cracking this quickly. They should’ve lasted until the 2040s,” he said to the daily.

Fingrid on Friday estimated that the latest delay in the start-up increases the risk of an electricity shortage in Finland.

“The risk of us facing an electricity shortage on a cold winter day has increased,” it stated in a press release. “The availability of domestic production capacity is not as high as estimated earlier, which emphasises the importance of saving and timing the use of electricity to ensure the sufficiency of electricity.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT