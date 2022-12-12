Temperatures in the capital region are forecast to plunge as low as -10–15°C on Monday, with strong winds from the north-east adding a wind chill that makes the weather feel around -20°C, according to Matti Huutonen , a meteorologist at YLE.

IT IS TIME to break out the winter coat and other cold-weather essentials also in Southern Finland.

“A very strong stormy low-pressure system is arriving from the Baltics on Monday. It strengthens north-eastern winds already during the day in southern and central parts of the country. Combined with temperatures 10 degrees below zero, it’ll make the weather feel very cold. It’ll easily be the equivalent of -20°C,” he commented to the public broadcasting company on Sunday.

The winds could hit storm-like speeds on the Gulf of Finland. Blizzards are forecast to affect many southern and central regions starting this evening, potentially causing delays to both motorists and rail commuters.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between this evening and tomorrow morning.

“Problems are expected in road traffic because road salt can’t be used due to the cold weather. The wind will knock snow back onto the road even if a snow plough had just cleared the road,” said Huutonen.

A high-pressure system will reign over northern parts of Finland. The forecast is for modest winds, clear skies and temperatures between -15 and -25°C.

The low-pressure system and blizzards will track across southern parts of the toward the north by Tuesday, bringing snowfall for the area stretching from western regions to Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia, according to YLE.

“The intensity of the snowfall will diminish moderately on Tuesday, but there’ll still be snow together with strong winds,” told Huutonen.

Temperatures in the capital region are forecast to rise to around -5°C on Tuesday.

Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday pointed out that the strong winds are expected to deliver a welcome boost for wind energy production in Southern Finland. The demand for electricity is rising sharply as households adjust their thermostat amid plunging temperatures.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT