Several temporary amendments have been made to the Health Insurance Act due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Kela will continue to provide reimbursements for the costs of travel to a COVID-19 vaccination or testing site. The reimbursement of costs for PCR and antigen tests performed by private healthcare providers will also continue.

On the basis of these amendments, Kela has reimbursed costs of travel to COVID-19 vaccination or testing sites and costs related to COVID-19 tests performed by private healthcare providers. Parliament has approved a legislative amendment under which Kela will continue to reimburse these costs until 30 June 2023.

Travel to COVID-19 vaccination or testing sites

Kela will continue to provide reimbursement for the costs of travelling to a COVID-19 vaccination or testing site until 30 June 2023. For round trips to a drive-in style testing or vaccination site, one copayment is charged per trip. Otherwise, the reimbursements are provided under the same terms as for any other trip to visit a healthcare provider.

The reimbursement is calculated based on the least expensive way of reaching the vaccination or testing site. Clients who for health reasons are prevented from using public transportation, or it is not available, can get a reimbursement for using a taxi.

Reimbursement for COVID-19 tests

The rate of reimbursement for tests performed by a private-sector healthcare provider will remain EUR 100 for PRC tests and EUR 36 for antigen tests. The reimbursement will remain available until 30 June 2023.

As of 1 January 2023, Kela will no longer provide reimbursement for other kinds of tests for COVID-19 detection.

Reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccinations

Kela will continue to provide reimbursement to employers for COVID-19 vaccination costs until 30 June 2023. The reimbursement is EUR 16 per vaccination. No reimbursement is provided for the vaccines themselves, because they are available free of charge to the service providers.

The provision of vaccines is the responsibility of the municipalities and, as of 1 January 2023, the wellbeing services counties. They coordinate the arrangements pertaining to the vaccinations.

