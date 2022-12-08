Google on Tuesday revealed that Finns turned its search engine regarding a variety of things associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While ‘Ukraine’, ‘Russia’, ‘Nato’, ‘Putin’ and ‘rouble exchange rate’ were among the most popular search terms, one of the most popular questions was ‘why is Russian invading Ukraine’.

THE WAR in Ukraine and the subsiding of the coronavirus pandemic are reflected in the top search terms in Finland in 2022, reports YLE.

The effects of the war are reflected also in the trending search terms of ‘petrol prices’ and ‘spot electricity prices’.

Signs of the coronavirus pandemic shifting into the rear-view mirror, meanwhile, include searches about various festivals and last-minute travel deals.

“Luckily the lists also have some more joyous things. After the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, some of the search phrases that popped up were about large events, travel and meeting other people, as well as Finland’s success in the [Beijing Winter] Olympics,” commented Markus Helaniemi, the director of communication at Google Finland.

Popular Google searches typically also include the names of famous people who passed away during the year, highlighted YLE. This year the group includes names such as cultural force Vesa-Matti Loiri, lawmaker Ilkka Kanerva and Queen Elizabeth.

Also featuring were successful athletes such as cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen, ice-hockey player Valtteri Filppula and ice-hockey player Sakari Manninen.

The Finnish public broadcasting company also drew attention to the emergence of ‘walrus’ and ‘what does a walrus eat’ to the list of trending searches. The terms most likely peaked during the course of the spring, as many followed the exploits of a walrus that made an unlikely visit to the waters outside Hamina.

The marine mammal died in late July. The Finnish Food Authority in November said it likely died of arrhythmia-like heart failure kindled by starvation, poor health and stress.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT