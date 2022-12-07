The survey yielded a mean trust score of 3.51 for the 25 most well known public administration organisations, a group that includes Finnish Customs, the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), the Finnish Tax Administration and YLE.

PUBLIC TRUST in public administration organisations has eroded for the second consecutive year but remains narrowly at a good level, reveals a trust and reputation survey conducted by T-Media.

“It is concerning that the trust earned from citizens by public administration organisations is on the decline. Trust in public administration organisations is a national resource and our national treasure, which has a major impact on the functioning of our society,” commented Harri Leinikka, the CEO of T-Media.

The Finnish Border Guard, Rescue Services and Emergency Response Centre Agency were deemed the most trustworthy public administration organisations by the over 9,580 Finns surveyed in October. The respondents were asked to rate altogether 80 public administration organisations across the eight indicators of administration, economy, management, innovation, interaction, products and services, workplace and responsibility.

The organisations that improved their reputation the most – by 0.28 points – were the Ministry of Defence, Finnish Defence Forces and National Audit Office (VTV). The Finnish Parliament was contrastively the organisation to suffer the biggest reputational setback from the previous year, seeing its score drop by 0.35 points.

“The defence administration has demonstrated that it is up to the task over the past year,” analysed Riku Ruokolahti, the head of development at T-Media.

Public administration organisations, the survey also showed, are valued especially for environmental and social responsibility, as well as the management of finances. They fared particularly poorly in terms of innovation, an indicator measuring the agility and renewal ability of organisations.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT