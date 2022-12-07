The man had confessed to killing the young woman, but investigators concluded based on interrogations and forensic evidence that he was not involved in the incident.

EASTERN UUSIMAA Police Department on Monday revealed it has released a young man who was detained on suspicion of the widely reported murder of a postal worker in Myyrmäki, a western district of Vantaa, on 17 November.

“The confession was based on information obtained from the media,” reads the press release from Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

Tero Tyynelä, the detective chief inspector heading the pre-trial investigation, told Helsingin Sanomat last Thursday that the man had turned himself in and confessed to killing the postal worker earlier last week. Tyynelä estimated already at the time that the confession may be false.

“This case has attracted a lot of media attention, and a lot has been written about it, so it’s possible [that this is a false confession],” he commented to the newspaper.

Tyynelä revealed that the man had “told something about the incident” while answering some and refraining from answering other questions asked by the interrogators. Tip-offs received from the public also had not provided any information that could serve as a nexus between the man and incident.

He was detained on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 1 December, by the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

A 23-year old man from Helsinki was previously detained on suspicion of the homicide, but also he was released after the investigators concluded that he was unlikely to have been involved in the offence.

The killing took place outside a block of flats on Myyrmäentie early on 17 November. Eastern Uusimaa Police Department continue to urge people to report any information possibly connected to the incident, including sightings of a “man dressed in dark clothes,” by e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Aleksi Teivainen – HT