The complaint also concerns two other officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Erno Järvinen and Antti Leinonen .

PANU HALME , a senior lecturer of conservation biology and forest ecology at the University of Jyväskylä, has filed a complaint over the actions of Vilppu Talvitie, a government advisor at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, with the Chancellor of Justice, reports Iltalehti.

Halme says Talvitie’s calculation that two million hectares of natural habitats would be classified as vulnerable under the nature conservation act proposed by the government is inaccurate. Roughly three-quarters of the total land area consists of forest habitats, according to the calculation.

The Centre Party used the calculation as justification for withdrawing its support for the bill and allying with opposition parties to remove sections 64 and 65 of the bill, which were to define the vulnerable natural habitats, at a meeting of the Parliament’s Environment Committee on Tuesday, 29 November.

The turnaround has drawn criticism from other ruling parties. The ruling coalition set to convene to discuss the state of the government on Wednesday, 7 December, according to Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre).

The Parliament will vote on the diluted bill on Wednesday.

Halme wrote in his impact assessment of the disputed sections that the land area calculation is inaccurate. His provisional calculation indicates that the habitats to be designated as vulnerable would add up only to 260,000 hectares.

“Talvitie’s calculation pretty much has one too many zeros. Yet the Parliament has taken action based on the calculation. It’s completely incomprehensible that that’s the case,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

“The premise of my complaint is how wrong information can be the basis of decisions on the nature conservation act. First there’s the inaccurate calculation. The impact assessment is inaccurate in may respects. But in addition an official has deliberately misled by speaking on the forest industry’s behalf at the committee, which is neither his right nor obligation.”

Halme viewed that the two calculations differ primarily due to the accounting of certified forest areas that are already excluded from forest industry activity.

“We’ve certified 90 per cent of commercial forests. Both of the certificates in use point to so co-called spared sites. Forest owners already have to spare certain kinds of forest types that are in natural state or otherwise representative [of the habitat type]. Forest owners who have substantial amounts of such areas can also cut them.”

He added that his calculation is based on the estimate that 20 per cent of the alleged land area would fall within the scope of felling while the rest would already be protected. He also took into account smaller natural habitats, such as the floodplain forests located near rivers.

“They’re the willowy shrubs and alders along flood-prone rivers. No one would even making firewood there in normal circumstances,” stated Halme.

The Centre was concerned particularly that the nature conservation act could threaten the property rights of forest owners by discouraging forest industry companies from acquiring wood from areas with vulnerable habitats – a claim that was not backed by the Constitutional Law Committee.

“There were no large areas that the law would put outside the reach of forest industries,” said Halme.

Talvitie on Monday told YLE that he stands by his calculation. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, he said, sought to investigate the issue during the lawmaking process with little data and under time constraints to formulate its position on the bill.

“My conclusion was that there are two million hectares of vulnerable natural habitats according to the draft bill from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. And most of them are commercial forest areas,” he reiterated.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change and Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) both told the public broadcasting company that the total land area is irrelevant because classifying an area as a vulnerable habitat would not automatically protect it. The bill instead sought to clarify the types of habitats that should be taken into consideration when deciding on a mining or environmental permit, for instance.

Anne Raunio, a head of unit at Syke, said Talvitie’s estimate of two million hectares is nonetheless an overstatement.

Syke itself has estimated that, excluding areas that are already protected, around one million hectares of land would have been classified as vulnerable under the bill. Also its figures are provisional, however.

“We naturally don’t have a database that’d allow us to determine the habitat type of every patch of land in Finland,” Raunio commented to YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT