The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) on Sunday forecast that more than 10 centimetres of snow is to fall in large parts of the country in the coming days, with the snowfall expected to be particularly heavy in areas near the southern coast, the region between Oulu and Kemi and in some parts of Eastern Finland.

THE SNOW COVER is set to grow thicker in virtually all parts of Finland.

“Some areas could get 20, even 30 centimetres of snow,” Heikki Sinisalo, a meteorologist at FMI, told Helsingin Sanomat.

Today, snow is forecast to fall in northern parts of Finland. Southern regions are expected to receive an additional layer of snow in the early hours of Tuesday. While the winter system is set to track toward the east, another is set to arrive from the south and envelope large parts of southern and central Finland on Wednesday.

The snowfall is forecast to continue until Thursday.

“There’s potential for plenty of snow especially on the southern coast but also more broadly,” commented Sinisalo. “Bad road conditions are on the horizon. For example, in the south road conditions will be poor or very poor on Wednesday.”

FMI has issued a warning to motorists in northern parts of the country for Monday. The warning will be expanded to cover central, eastern and southern parts of the country on Tuesday, with Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia to follow on Wednesday.

Temperatures stayed below the freezing point across the country over the weekend. In areas along the southern coast, the mercury is forecast to hover at around zero for a couple of days starting tomorrow before again sinking below zero.

December is expected to continue as wintery and slightly colder than average, according to the latest forecast from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Sinisalo told Helsingin Sanomat that the cold and wintery weather looks set to continue. Mean temperatures in the coming weeks will stay at most five degrees below the long-term average in Finland.

“No freezing cold weather is on the horizon, even though there may be some daily drops [in temperatures]. The weather looks set to be cold, overcast and sporadically snowy in the near future,” he said.

While he refrained from making any predictions about the holiday weather, he did seem to offer some reason for optimism.

“[This week] is set to deliver more snow to all parts of the country. There may be quite a lot of it. It naturally means that the snow won’t melt as easily even if we did have some warmer air come in. The future does indeed look snowy and wintery.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT