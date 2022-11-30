Even though Black Friday was officially on November 25, sales campaigns took place throughout the week. Many stores started their campaigns already on the pervious Friday.

Black Friday kicked off the Christmas season in e-commerce. Posti delivered over 1.4 parcels during last week.

”Christmas is a busy time for us. The pandemic boosted e-commerce growth, and we can now say that the change in consumer behavior is permanent. This year plenty of parcels were on the move throughout Black Friday week, even though our estimates were more modest due to the global situation,” says Tommi Kässi, Posti’s Vice President for eCommerce and Delivery Services.

According to Kässi, Posti’s Black Friday week went well.

”Our deliveries have gone well. Last week, our consumer feedback was on average 4.59/5, and feedback on our home deliveries averaged at 4.73/5,” says Tommi Kässi.

Posti has prepared for the Christmas season by opening temporary pickup points and starting Saturday parcel deliveries in 13 cities.

Domestic parcels will reach their destination by Christmas if they are sent by December 21. A prepaid parcel can be dropped off at any parcel locker or service point. Christmas cards with a no-value indicator stamp need to be sent by December 18, and cards with no-value indicator stamp for Christmas greetings by December 13.

All mailing dates for Christmas can be found here.

HT

Source: Posti