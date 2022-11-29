The Finnish Immigration Service is preparing to set up new reception centres due to the increased need to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine. By 28 November 2022, those fleeing Ukraine due to the Russian military attack had submitted 45,267 applications for temporary protection.
At present, Finland has altogether 92 reception centres, their secondary branches and service points for people in private accommodation, as well as eight reception units for minors.
Some of the reception centres to be established are branches of existing reception centres. The Finnish Immigration Service continues to increase the accommodation capacity in existing reception centres.
The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for directing, planning and supervising the operations of the reception system. The reception centres maintained by the Finnish Immigration Service are located in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno) and Oulu. The other reception centres are maintained by organisations, Finnish municipalities and companies.
New reception centres, situation on 29 November 2022
- Kerava Reception Centre, Luona Oy, 200 beds. In operation as of 9 November 2022.
- Outokumpu Reception Centre, Medivida Oy, 200 beds. In operation as of 1 December 2022.
- Helsinki, Valimotie Branch (apartment-based) Luona Oy, 200 beds. In operation as of 15 December 2022.
Source: Finnish Immigration Service