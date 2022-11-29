During the autumn, Espoo’s energy preparedness team, which has representatives from all city sectors, has examined energy-saving measures from different perspectives.

As the price of electricity rises and the threat of electricity shortages grows, the City of Espoo prepares to introduce effective measures to reduce the consumption of electricity. Espoo will do its part to save electricity through various means and encourages its residents to do the same.

The chosen measures aim to secure the supply of electricity to residents and the various activities of the city. The measures also aim to reduce peaks in electricity consumption and curb the rise in energy costs.

Espoo saves energy through concrete measures

Espoo’s City Board approved the energy preparedness team’s proposal for the following energy-saving measures:

On the premises used by the city, the indoor temperature will be reduced to approximately +20.5 °C. The indoor temperature will not be reduced at, for example, children’s day care centres or round-the-clock housing units for the elderly or people with disabilities.

Ventilation will be regulated according to operating times without compromising indoor air quality. Ventilation changes will not be made at round-the-clock housing units for the elderly or people with disabilities, swimming pools or sites where acute indoor air problems have been detected.

The city will no longer light up the facade of its premises, and yard lights will be switched off for the night.

Led-powered street lights will be programmed to be dimmed at night where it’s technically possible.

Artificial turfs will be heated for shorter periods of time, and the ice rink maintenance season will be reduced in the winter.

Peak periods of energy demand are avoided when using snow-making machines at ski tracks.

The temperature of the saunas at the swimming pools is regulated.

Espoo has been saving energy for years

In addition to the above-mentioned energy-saving measures, Espoo has been taking various measures for several years in order to reduce energy costs at its premises in line with the Energy Efficiency Agreement for the Municipal Sector (KETS). By signing the agreement, Espoo made a commitment to reduce the total energy consumption in its premises by 7.5% between 2015 and 2025. This equals 19,611 MWh.

Energy savings have also been achieved by modernising city premises and street lighting and by replacing old light sources with led technology. This has reduced the energy consumption of lighting on city premises by around 4%.

Espoo provides energy-related information on its website

In addition to direct energy-saving measures, Espoo participates in the national Down a Degree campaign and encourages its staff and residents to save energy at work and in their leisure time. At the same time, the city prepares for potential disruptions in energy production and distribution during the coming winter season.

Up-to-date information on energy-saving measures and opportunities is available on the city’s website.

HT

